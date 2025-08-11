The New England Patriots are continuing training camp this week after posting a dominant 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders in preseason Week 1. There have been many intriguing storylines to follow in camp thus far, but none more than the situation surrounding safety Kyle Dugger.

Dugger was once viewed as a foundational piece on New England’s defense, but the 29-year-old had a rough 2024 campaign and it looks like he has lost his starting spot.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Dugger was taking reps with the second-string defense on Sunday. This continued into Monday’s practice, where Jaylinn Hawkins, Jabrill Peppers and Craig Woodson all took reps ahead of Dugger in the safety rotation.

“Kyle Dugger looks like a reserve safety for the Patriots,” Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston said. “Was a while before Dugger got reps against the scout-team offense. When he did, it was brief and with CBs Miles Battle and Kobee Minor.”

During Friday’s preseason contest versus the Commanders, Dugger logged 18 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps with one tackle.

If Dugger, who signed a four-year extension worth up to $66 million with the Patriots last offseason, is no longer in the team’s starting defensive plans, trading him would be a logical move. The Lenoir-Rhyne could fetch New England a solid return on the open market, as his 65 games of starting experience could attract a safety-needy team.

The Patriots would also save $10.7 million by trading Dugger. It feels like a breakup between both sides would be beneficial, as New England could get a pick and save some money by moving on and Dugger still has the talent to be a starter elsewhere.