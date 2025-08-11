Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke publicly for the first time about his father Pat Mahomes Sr.’s DWI arrest just before Super Bowl LVIII.

His comments surfaced in an upcoming ESPN docuseries called The Kingdom.

The Kansas City signal caller expressed that the incident was hurtful, but noted his father’s positive progress since the embarrassing moment. He also mentioned that he was forced to answer questions on the arrest while preparing for the Super Bowl.

“It was during that Super Bowl week. It became a story, and so I had to answer questions about it,” Mahomes explained, according to the New York Post.

He added, “I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that, like you can’t keep doing the same things.”

The Kingdom is set to air on Thursday, August 14th.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Also Opens Up

Patrick Mahomes Sr., a former Major League Baseball pitcher, also opened up about the DWI arrest, lamenting the fact that it was tough knowing he had become a distraction.

“It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble. For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever been through in my life,” he said.

“I called him right after … I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry that it’s taken away from your time and focus.’ … I made a vow that he would never have to deal with anything because of drinking because of me,” Mahomes Sr. added.

The elder Mahomes claims he hasn’t had a drink since the incident.

The Incident in Question

Patrick Mahomes Sr. had his best season with the New York Mets in 1999, posting an 8–0 record during 39 middle-relief appearances, and helped the team reach the playoffs.

He experienced his third arrest for DWI last February, just days before the Super Bowl. Video of the arrest showed the man trying to name-drop the Kansas City Chiefs star, even suggesting police officers could cause his son to lose the big game.

He faced up to ten years in prison but was given a favorable deal.

Mahomes and the Chiefs would go on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22. Mahomes threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. would ultimately accept a plea deal for his arrest, which included agreeing to a five-year probation sentence with “intense” supervision for the first year.

He later resurfaced in the public eye after getting into a “confrontation” with another former MLB pitcher, John Rocker, on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during Super Bowl weekend six months ago.

Mahomes would later have to admit the incident was staged to promote a boxing match that never materialized to officials because of his probation. Turns out, you can’t be nearly getting into a street fight – on a street named after a type of whiskey, no less – when you’re on “intense supervision” for your third DWI.