It seems like the NFL is always dealing with controversies in some form. Tom Brady knows all about that, especially considering the New England Patriots were involved in many throughout his career, whether it was spygate, deflategate, or something else.

While the future first-ballot Hall of Famer has been loved and hated at various points of his career, he’s once again under the microscope, and this time he’s not even playing the game of football. This time, people are mad because Brady works as a FOX Sports NFL game analyst, which provides him with inside access to the teams he’s covering for the upcoming week’s game.

Typically, that wouldn’t be an issue, as he’s far from the only analyst given that same inside scoop. However, Brady isn’t like the others. None of the other NFL broadcasters hold dual roles as part-NFL team owners too, unlike Brady, who has a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Some think that Brady is and has been using this information to the advantage of the Raiders. While others have shot that theory down, former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce’s latest comments seem to hint that Brady is actually sharing some inside scoops with the organization.

“This is unprecedented, what we’re seeing,” Pierce told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. “I think I would be uncomfortable if it was the other way around, to be honest with you. Because you’re not dealing with just a normal person. Tom Brady is the elite of the elite, one of the greatest quarterbacks, one of the greatest players in the game, played against him obviously, student of the game.

“It’s not hard for him to watch a few things on a Friday practice or hear things in a production meeting and be like, ‘Hmm,’ and have tidbits. And you’d be foolish enough to think that he’s not gonna share that with the Raiders because we had those conversations about certain things.”

Did you catch that at the very end there? The “because we had those conversations about certain things.”

Pierce’s final sentence alone may pique the NFL’s interest. The league may call Pierce and ask, ‘What kind of conversations were you having with Brady? What did you discuss?

Lastly, it wouldn’t be that crazy if the NFL once again asked Brady for access to his cellular device. Of course, the last time that happened, the phone got destroyed.

