The Philadelphia Eagles could be without one of their stars on Sunday for their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

SportsRadio 94WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks reports that tight end Dallas Goedert has a knee sprain and did not practice Wednesday.

“Dallas Goedert has a knee sprain that has his status vs. Kansas City up in air, per league sources. Team will see how he progresses this week. It is not believed to be long-term injury that will keep him sidelined for long,” Shorr-Parks posted on X.

Goedert had a team-high seven catches for 44 yards in Philadelphia’s Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Injury History Concerning Factor

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If Goedert can’t go for Week 2, the Eagles will rely on tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson.

Despite being a productive player while on the field, Goedert has been plagued by injuries over the last several years:

Missed seven games in 2024 due to hamstring and knee injuries

Missed three games in 2023 due to a fractured forearm

Missed five games in 2022 due to a shoulder fracture

Missed five games in 2020 with a fractured left ankle and calf strain

In 94 games over eight seasons with the Eagles, Goedert has 356 catches for 4,129 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. In 12 playoff games, he has accumulated 562 yards on 52 receptions and four scores.

Goedert agreed in the offseason to a restructured one-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Eagles for 2025.