Taylor Swift has officially given her boy toy, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason the most-viewed episode of their “New Heights” podcast by an absurd amount.

Earlier this week, pop mega star Taylor Swift revealed she would be making a rare appearance on a podcast. Unsurprisingly, it would be on Kelce’s very popular show, “New Heights.” With her being one of the most famous and beloved people on the planet, the numbers for the episode were expected to be huge. Well, they may have passed the best estimates.

Front Office Sports tallied the stats for the episode on different platforms as of Friday morning, and this is how they shake out. On YouTube, the show already has over 15 million views. They don’t even have a previous episode of their podcast that has over a million views. The show had as many as 1.3 million live viewers, and it led to the stream crashing at one point. And they have gained over 400,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Taylor Swift's debut on New Heights:



• 379M views on Instagram

• 61.6M views on X

• 34.5M views on TikTok

• 15M views on YouTube

• 1.3M live viewers

• Episode stream crashed

• Passed 3M followers on Instagram

• 400K+ new YouTube subscribers since

• Most concurrent… pic.twitter.com/zIRYCgK8UT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 15, 2025

On Instagram, clips of the show have done insane numbers as with nearly 380 million so far. The “New Heights” IG account has now blown well past 3 million followers. Clips on X have passed 61 million, and 34 million on TikTok. The podcast scored the most concurrent listeners in the history of podcasting.

The power of Swift and her Swiftees has been touted for years. And this is just another impressive example of how devoted her fanbase is to the singer. And they are ravenous for the rare content she offers up outside her records.

On the show, Swift announced she had completed her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, with plans to release it in October.