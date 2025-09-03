Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, often operates by his own set of rules. Like by being the only NFL owner who also doubles as his team’s general manager. Of course, when the NFL and the NFL Players Association have their own rulebook, a man going rogue isn’t always ideal.

Recently, Jones has been under the microscope thanks to some high-profile dealings that have been far too loud to keep quiet. Like trying to negotiate a new contract extension with the now-departed Micah Parsons. Except that Jones apparently did everything he could to avoid dealing with Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta.

That’s a no-no in the eyes of the NFLPA, which states that owners should never be directly negotiating contracts with players. That’s what agents are for.

Recently, new NFLPA director David White was asked about his thoughts on Jones going over Mulugheta’s head to try negotiating a contract with Parsons. White’s response sent a pretty direct message, indicating that the NFLPA may have already warned Jones to cut the crap.

“We intend to enforce every provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement when we think that there may be a violation. And the best way to do that is to call people and say: ‘Knock it off.’ When both sides are able to do that, when needed, that usually makes for a productive management-labor relationship. When it doesn’t work, for whatever reason, that’s when you take it to the next level, which is to file a grievance to go to court, or to take whatever action is available to you under the [CBA].” NFLPA Director David White on Jerry Jones

While White didn’t directly say he had a conversation with Jones, his comments strongly hint that he had to interject. Whether it makes an impact on Jones, leading to him withholding from future contract negotiations remains to be seen. But at least he can’t say he hasn’t been warned.

Plus, as White notes, if Jones doesn’t want to listen, that’s when the NFLPA “takes it to the next level.” We’re guessing Jones wants to avoid any future grievances and/or problems with the league’s rulemakers.

We wouldn’t even be surprised if the league tries to implement heavier punishments for team owners who do try to cut the agent out and negotiate directly with athletes in the near future. While some athletes choose to opt out of their right to have an agent represent them, Parsons did not.

