By Roger Brown

Thoughts and observations from the New England Patriots 48-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Friday night in the first preseason game for each team:

— Although it came against a Washington team that didn’t play its projected starters and many of its top reserves, New England’s performance likely energized a fan base thirsting for optimism. The Patriots literally led from start to finish as rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. New England led 17-0 after one quarter, 27-3 at halftime and 34-11 entering the fourth. By any measure, the team looked good in its first game with Mike Vrabel as its head coach.

“Operationally, we were pretty good,” Vrabel said. “Felt like everybody was on the same page, substitution, getting in and out of the huddle. It’s a good start for everything we were talking about. Give us some more to coach. We have to tackle better. We have to throw the football better going forward. I thought it was a good place to start.”

— You could argue that special teams play was the highlight of New England’s victory. In addition to Henderson’s kickoff return, Antonio Gibson returned a kickoff 62 yards and Parker Romo made a 57-yard field goal. Romo, who is in a position battle with rookie Andy Borregales (sixth-round pick), also connected on each of his three extra-point attempts. Borregales made a 22-yard field goal and three PATs. This is looking like a position of strength.

— Not everything was pretty from a New England standpoint, however. During the team’s first offensive series quarterback Drake Maye held on to the ball too long on a third-down play and then fumbled as he was being taken down by Jer’Zhan Newton. The play had to be unsettling for Patriots fans since Maye was a turnover machine last season (nine fumbles and 10 interceptions).

“That’s a bad decision,” Vrabel said. “I think we’re going to need better from him. I think he knows that. That’s obvious. It wasn’t there. We just have to find a way to get rid of the football or take a sack and punt and play defense.”

Maye completed 3-of-5 passes for 12 yards and gained 16 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

New England may be in the market for a backup quarterback since Joshua Dobbs struggled with his accuracy. Dobbs was 5-of-12 for 45 yards (3.8 yards per completion). It’s hard to envision him carrying the offense if Maye misses a significant amount of playing time.

— Vrabel had to like what he saw from his team’s running game. The Patriots ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. Perhaps most noteworthy were the performances turned in by Rhamondre Stevenson (seven carries for 36 yards), Gibson (six carries for 26 yards) and Henderon (one carry for 18 yards).

“Yeah, I feel like we all do things a little different,” Stevenson said. “I think we all pick little things from each other’s games, so I think that’s going to be great for everybody.”

— Undrafted rookie wide receiver Efton Chism has become a fan favorite during training camp, and seemed to improve his chances of securing a roster spot by leading the team in targets (eight), receptions (six) and receiving yards (50). One of his catches came on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Wooldridge.

“I think his play strength stood out to me from the sideline,” Vrabel said. “I think it’s the way he blocks his ability to catch the ball in traffic. The (TD catch) was basically tipped or bobbled coming out of Ben’s hand. Kind of ran through a tackle and ran through contact. We threw him a screen. So those are all positive things.”

Chism appears to be competing with wide receivers Javon Baker, Kendrick Bourne and Ja’Lynn Polk to make the team.

— The Patriots were 5-of-6 on trips to the red zone, and 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions.

— Washington was penalized 13 times for 98 yards. New England was penalized twice for 15 yards, but had two other infractions nullified by offsetting penalties.

— Injuries: Running back Lan Larison was wearing a walking boot after the game. Larison, an undrafted free agent, had seven carries for 35 yards including a 16-yard TD run. … Polk left the game in the second quarter after suffering an apparent shoulder injury while being tackled on an end around.