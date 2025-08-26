Ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline for 53-man rosters at 4 p.m. ET, the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings are revisiting trade talks that could impact both offenses early in the regular season.

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the Panthers and Vikings “have tried to work out a trade” this month that would send wide receiver Adam Thielen to Minnesota. The two-time Pro Bowl selection wants to return to the team where he spent the majority of his NFL career, allowing him to potentially retire for his hometown team.

However, per Schefter, the Vikings and Panthers have not yet agreed on compensation for the deal, and negotiations are ongoing. Following recent trades of Sam Howell, Mekhi Blackmon, and Harrison Phillips, Minnesota has acquired additional draft capital that it could use to facilitate the acquisition of Thielen

Adam Thielen stats: 48 receptions, 615 receiving yards, 12.8 yards per reception, 28 first downs, 5 receiving touchdowns and 107.9 QB rating when targeted last season

Thielen, who turned 35 last month, was born and raised in Minnesota, starring at Detroit Lakes High School. He went on to play college football for the Minnesota State Mavericks before going undrafted in 2013. After impressing during a tryout, he was signed to a three-year contract and later scored his first NFL touchdown on Dec. 28, 2014 in front of the hometown crowd during a win over the Chicago Bears.

Over nine seasons with the Vikings, Thielen caught 534 passes for 6,682 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns. He earned two Pro Bowl selections (2017-18) and was named second-team All-Pro in 2017. In March 2023, he was released by Minnesota and signed with Carolina a few days later.

Adam Thielen contract (Spotrac): $6.25 million base salary, $10.108 million cap hit in 2025

The Vikings’ receiving corps has taken several hits heading into Week 1. Jordan Addison will miss the first three games due to a suspension for violating the NFL’s Substance Abuse Policy, and Jalen Nailor is week-to-week with a hand injury.

As for Carolina, the emergence of Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette could make Thielen the third pass-catching option for quarterback Bryce Young this season. Carolina also has Jalen Coker, coming off a promising rookie season, who could step in if Thielen is traded.