Atlanta Falcons reportedly have very high asking price for a Kyle Pitts trade amid strong interest

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts popped up in NFL rumors this week with multiple teams reportedly inquiring about a trade for him. If a club wants to acquire the former first-round pick, it’s going to come at a rather significant cost.

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Falcons’ front office has made it clear to teams that it won’t even entertain discussions of a Pitts trade unless a future Day 2 pick is involved in the offer.

Kyle Pitts contract (Spotrac): 410.878 million salary (fully guaranteed) in 2025

With the Philadelphia Eagles keeping Dallas Goedert, Pitts is the best tight end potentially available for trade. Even coming off a relatively disappointing three-year stretch, in comparison to his Pro Bowl campaign as a rookie in 2021, Pitts is still highly coveted around the league.

The 6-foot-6 tight end has averaged just 542 receiving yards per season in the last three years, scoring 9 touchdowns in 44 games. He’s been a bit more consistent over the last two seasons, however, averaging 635 receiving yards per season and 7.7 yards per target with 7 touchdowns in 34 games.

A deal isn’t imminent, especially since the 24-year-old is injured. James Palmer reported on May 28 that Pitts’ absence at the start of organized team activities is caused by a foot issue. While there’s no long-term concern in Atlanta, the injury has been enough to sideline him from practice.

Kyle Pitts stats: (ESPN): 47 receptions, 602 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns in 17 games played last season with the Falcons

Pitts proved highly inconsistent in the Falcons’ offense last season. From Weeks 1-4, he totaled just 105 receiving yards on 15 targets. Then, from Weeks 5-8, he had 314 receiving yards on 27 targets in four games. However, his production dipped significantly after that, with just 183 receiving yards in his final 9 contests.

Atlanta’s asking price and Pitts’ inconsistent production make it unlikely that a deal comes to fruition as of right now. Teams place a premium on Day 2 picks and are especially unlikely to move them for an injured tight end who will be a free agent at the end of the season. As of now, Pitts is likely to remain with the Falcons.