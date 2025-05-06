NFL rumors: Dallas Cowboys, Pro Bowl wide receiver have ‘mutual interest’ in signing

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a pretty glaring need at wide receiver, but didn’t address the position whatsoever. While that decision raised plenty of criticism, it appears it came with the intent of adding immediate help in NFL free agency.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported this week that there is ‘mutual interest’ between the Cowboys and wide receiver Amari Cooper. While a deal isn’t imminent, the two sides are both open to a reunion ahead of the 2025 season.

Amari Cooper stats (ESPN): 44 receptions, 547 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 12.4 yards per reception

Cooper, who turns 31 in June, struggled last season with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. In six games with Cleveland, he averaged just 41.7 receiving yards per game with a 45.3 percent catch rate on 53 targets. After being traded to Buffalo midseason, he started in just 4 games (8 games played) and averaged 37.1 receiving yards per contest.

While he was playing through a wrist injury in 2024, suffered in Week 7, his overall efficiency also dropped. According to PlayerProfiler, Cooper ranked 71st in yards per route run (1.48), 33rd in route win rate (46.8 percent) and 95th in yards per target (6.4).

However, he does have familiarity with the Cowboys’ offense and rapport with Dak Prescott. From 2018-2021, Cooper hauled in 292 receptions for 3,893 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 69.5 receiving yards per game across 56 contests.

If signed, he could operate as a possession receiver next season with Lamb and KaVontae Turpin providing more big-play threats. While it wouldn’t be an explosive addition to the Cowboys’ offense, Cooper would push the likes of Turpin, Jalen Tolbert and Parris Campbell into roles they are more suited for in 2025.

