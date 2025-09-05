It was a stunning moment that rocked the NFL when Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first snap of the game. The incident unfolded on national television in front of tens of millions of viewers during the season opener.

Instead of heading to the defensive huddle, Carter sauntered toward the Cowboys, where he confronted Prescott. Video shows that Prescott spit first, but it wasn’t directed at Carter and came from behind a couple of his offensive linemen. Carter then approached Prescott and spit directly on him — all in front of a referee.

THE PLOT THICKENS.



More angles and context have surfaced about Jalen Carter's ejection.



📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/2eFceHs14V — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2025

Will Carter Face Additional Discipline?

The next question: will Carter be suspended for the act? During an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” reporter Tom Pelissero said the league will review the entire incident.

“That could lead to a fine. It can, in certain cases, lead to a suspension, but there are several important factors here to note,” explained Pelissero.

“One, Jalen Carter effectively served a one-game suspension last night by becoming one of the only players in NFL history to get ejected before playing a snap. Generally, if you’re going back historically, the NFL, in terms of additional discipline, has handled spitting incidents with fines, not suspensions.”

More from @gmfb on the NFL reviewing last night’s spitting incident for potential additional discipline against #Eagles DT Jalen Carter, and why #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is unlikely to face any for his role. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/BWbZnLotNc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2025

Pelissero pointed out that officials will crack down on unsportsmanlike conduct and that spitting on an opponent has always been an ejectable offense.

Regarding Prescott, Pelissero doesn’t see the league disciplining the Cowboys quarterback.

“As for Dak Prescott, let’s be very clear here, there is no rule against spitting in the general direction of someone from a significant distance,” said Pelissero. “I would not anticipate that this is going to become something that ends up in discipline for Dak Prescott, but again, in any of these types of cases, they review the entire incident. That process may take several days.”

Following the Eagles’ 24-20 win over the Cowboys, Carter called it “a mistake.”

“It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again,” Carter said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. I’m doing it for them. … Not being able to start the game even, finish the game, it f—ed me up but we’re going to get it better. It won’t happen again. I can make that promise.”

Prescott also shared his version of the incident, saying he spit toward the ground to avoid his offensive linemen and saw Carter “messing with” rookie guard Tyler Booker. Prescott claimed that Carter asked him, “Are you trying to spit on me?”

“I wouldn’t spit on somebody,” Prescott said. “I stepped through [and] I actually said words like, ‘The hell — excuse me, but probably even more colorful — what would I need to spit on you for?’ And he just spit on me in that moment. It was more of a surprise than anything.”

On top of being ejected, Carter was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. His absence was immediately felt as Dallas marched down the field for the opening touchdown.

Despite his immense talent, this isn’t the first time Carter’s disruptive behavior has cost the Eagles. As The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes points out, Carter had three unnecessary roughness penalties in 2024 — tied for most in the league. His seven total penalties also ranked third among defensive linemen.