The Detroit Lions want to make Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson one of their franchise cornerstones with a long-term deal. The Lions selected the University of Michigan product with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he made an immediate impact. But as much as the Lions might want to get a long-term deal in place with Hutchinson, there could be bumps in the road before it happens.

“The Lions got a contract extension done with 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, but they still haven’t reached agreement with their other 2022 first-rounder, Aidan Hutchinson, on a long-term deal. They’ve had productive talks but no agreement yet, and considering the extent to which the Micah Parsons deal set a new bar for edge rusher contracts, it could get complicated,” reports ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Parsons reset the market after the Dallas Cowboys traded the All-Pro edge rusher to the Green Bay Packers where he signed a four-year, $188 million deal, including $120 million guaranteed and $136 million in total guarantees. His $47 million average annual value is the highest in the NFL for a non-quarterback.

Hutchinson’s Track Record

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Hutchinson had 9.5 sacks in his rookie year as he finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting to New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. He followed that up with 11.5 sacks in 2023. However, his 2024 season ended prematurely when he broke his tibia and fibula in Week 6 against the Cowboys after recording 7.5 sacks in five games.

In Detroit’s season-opening loss to the Packers, Hutchinson recorded one quarterback hit.

Graziano noted that the Lions will want to get a Hutchinson extension done before the front office has to sign the 2023 draft class to long-term deals.

“The Lions have a lot of incentive to get this done before next spring, when their stellar 2023 draft class — including Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch — becomes extension-eligible for the first time. Lions GM Brad Holmes has been talking since the spring about the tough decisions Detroit might have to make as it works to get its young stars signed long-term. The Lions have drafted almost too well for their own good,” writes Graziano.

Hutchinson is in the third year of his four-year, $35.7 million rookie contract, with a $19.782 million club option for 2026. While Hutchinson most likely won’t top Parsons’ deal with the Packers, it’s not out of the question he could command $40 million annually.