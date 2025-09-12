Trade rumors are circling the Miami Dolphins about whether they will move All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill following their embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With speculation running rampant, a top NFL reporter is tamping down expectations that Hill will be traded to an AFC playoff team.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared that he can’t see the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing Hill aboard.

“I don’t see a team like the Steelers bringing in Tyreek Hill, period, to be quite frank,” said Pelissero. “Never say never, but if any team is going to have inside information on where things went sideways with Tyreek last year, it would be from a team that traded for multiple other Dolphins veterans within the past couple of months. It just seems like it would be a difficult fit there.”

Pelissero was referring to the Steelers acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith from Miami.

Multiple Complications Beyond On-Field Fit

Another factor complicating a potential trade for Hill involves court filings for a pending divorce case that reportedly revealed his estranged wife accused him of eight incidents of domestic violence, including at least one while she was pregnant.

The NFL has launched a Personal Conduct Policy investigation into the matter.

As for returning to the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that drafted Hill in 2016, Pelissero said it “would make sense,” but they might might not need to, despite Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension and Xavier Worthy being out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a shoulder injury.

“You don’t necessarily have an acute need in Kansas City but you know this: they’re willing to take calculated risks on guys who might come with trouble, whether that’s off the field, whether that’s in the locker room. They know Tyreek Hill,” Pelissero explained.

“They didn’t trade him because they didn’t think he could play anymore a few years ago when they traded him to Miami. They traded him because Tyreek wanted to make $30 million a year and they could get a first and a third round pick and use that $30 million a year to rebuild their offensive line and their defense. They did that. Now this would be Tyreek Hill coming back at a different price point for less cash.”

Despite all the trade rumors, Pelissero doesn’t see Miami shipping Hill out anytime soon.

“I don’t foresee Tyreek Hill being traded in the near-term by the Dolphins barring some type of blowup which we’ve seen happen surrounding Tyreek in the past with postgame comments,” said Pelissero. “I don’t get the sense we’re there because the moment they would trade Tyreek Hill, that’s Miami waving the white flag.”

Hill agreed to a three-year, $90 million extension with the Dolphins in August 2024. He would carry a dead cap hit of over $15.5 million for 2026.

In 142 games over 10 seasons, Hill has 802 receptions for 11,138 yards and 82 touchdowns.