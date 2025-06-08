NFL reporters reveal Aaron Rodgers salary with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally landed their starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, with Aaron Rodgers finally agreeing to join the team before mandatory minicamp. With the future Hall of Famer on his way to Pittsburgh, some information has emerged on the deal he’ll be signing with the Steelers.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Rodgers isn’t signing a ‘big money deal’ with the Steelers. Instead, the four-time NFL MVP is following through on what he previously said on the Pat McAfee Show, that he’s willing to sign a one-year deal worth around $10 million.

Aaron Rodgers career earnings (Spotrac): $380.658 million

While Rapoport doesn’t have the specific contract figure, he does note that it ‘sounds like’ the one-year contract is around that low number. Adam Schefter of ESPN alter reported the contract is worth $13.65 million, with $10 million guaranteed. If Rodgers reaches all of his incentives, both palytime and team performance, he can earn $5.85 million in bonuses to raise the total value to $19.5 million.

Among the highest-paid NFL players in 2025, Rodgers would rank outside the top 22 quarterbacks in terms of average annual salary. He lands just above the salary for expected New York Giants starting quarterback Russell Wilson ($10.5 million).

Perhaps most importantly for the Steelers, the deal officially being on the books could allow the front office to turn its attention to a T.J. Watt contract extension. The All-Pro edge rusher, who is eligible for NFL free agency in 2026, carries a $30.418 million cap hit in 2025. By signing an extension now, Pittsburgh could use some of its remaining cap space ($31.884 million) to extend Watt.

