It may only be exhibition season, but Week 1 of the NFL preseason still delivered a lot of intriguing storylines. Some highlighted the best football plays from this weekend. Yet, there were a lot of ugly performances too.

Below, we dive into the five most concerning performances from Week 1 of the preseason, which includes a pair of quarterback battles.

Green Bay Packers’ First-String Offense

Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

While Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers’ starting offense only saw two drives of action, those 11 plays resulted in a grand total of 32 yards. Both resulted in punts, thanks to Love completing just 1 of 5 passes while also taking a sack. The good news is this was only preseason, but the Packers will need to start much faster when the real games begin.

Indianapolis Colts’ QB Battle

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

If the Indianapolis Colts were hoping one of their quarterbacks would run away with the starting job early on, well Week 1 of the preseason was a failure. It didn’t help that Anthony Richardson had to leave early again after dislocating a finger. Yet, Daniel Jones’ 10-for-21 day for 144 yards and a touchdown didn’t drop any jaws either. Still, for now, it’s Danny Dimes by default due to health reasons.

Las Vegas Raiders Offense

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Pete Carroll didn’t want to risk an injury to his franchise quarterback, so Geno Smith only played one drive, But it ended after just four plays and 18 yards, leading to a Raiders punt. Ashton Jeanty couldn’t get any traction either, finishing with negative one rushing yard despite three attempts. We expect this Raiders offense to be much better once the games count.

Miami Dolphins’ Offensive Line

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

While some of them can be chalked up to poor QB play, the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line allowed six sacks in their tie against the Chicago Bears. It doesn’t matter that there were backups in, ending up on the ground six times won’t ever lead to many victories.

New Orleans Saints QBs

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints listed three quarterbacks on their first-string depth chart before Week 1 of the preseason. Spencer Rattler got the start, but after he, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener all struggled, the Saints came no closer to naming a starter. We’ll see if Week 2 brings New Orleans better results.

