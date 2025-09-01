What do our beloved AI overlords think about the NFL predictions and the AFC? Like finding fans of Rush, all you need to do is ask once, and an overflow of information hits like a Neal Peart drum solo.

So, who does Grok think will win the AFC and represent at Super Bowl LX at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA?

Stock up on dummied cafeteria tables because Grok says THIS is the Buffalo Bills’ year.

Grok went straight to Josh Allen’s MVP-caliber play, a favorable schedule that should give home-field advantage, improvements on defense, and an inevitable slip by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perhaps it’s Patrick Mahomes‘ growing beer belly?

ChatGPT had a nearly identical answer.

“Josh Allen’s MVP form, a solid defense, an easier schedule, and prior postseason success make them the most balanced and promising pick,” read Skynet ChatGPT.

So, what about the divisions?

The AFC East: Buffalo Bills

is all about the Buffalo Bills. Both computer models picked the Bills for the above reasons.

The AFC North: Baltimore Ravens

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers adding the mercurial Aaron Rodgers, it seems the consensus is Baltimore.

“A balanced roster and Lamar Jackson’s regular-season dominance. They finished 2024 with a strong offensive performance, led by Jackson and Derrick Henry, and their defense remains a top unit,” Grok computed. “The Ravens face a competitive division but are projected to edge out rivals due to consistency and coaching under John Harbaugh.”

John Harbaugh. Perhaps Mike Tomlin fans will remind us for the sixth billionth time that Tomlin has never had a losing record.

The AFC North annually produces Super Bowl contenders and not always who we expect … except the Cleveland Browns, whom we never expect.

AFC South, Split: Jacksonville Jaguars / Houston Texans

Our first disagreement. Perhaps the chatbots can interface and have a battle royal? Grok likes the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“…due to positive regression potential and a strong offseason. Their 2024 performance (3-10 in close games) suggests they underperformed their expected wins, and a relatively easy 2025 schedule (six games against teams with 10+ wins in 2024, four at home) boosts their chances,” wrote Elon’s mighty machine. “The hiring of head coach Liam Coen and offensive additions like tight end Evan Engram make them a positive regression candidate.”

However, ChatGPT disagrees. The positive regression thing is tough to swallow. The NFL is full of tight games. Good teams win them; lesser teams do not. But that’s a human’s opinion.

“Stability with C.J. Stroud and a well-rounded offense and defense,” wrote ChatGPT. And, “Consistently winning the division in previous seasons adds credence to their edge.”

AFC West, Split: Kansas City Chiefs / Denver Broncos

Another fight. Grok likes the Denver Broncos and gave a lengthy explanation. Indeed, fans who are Mile High may be chanting De-Fense quite a bit this season, and Bo Nix’s maturation can only help.

“Denver’s elite defense, led by Pat Surtain II, Zach Allen, and new additions like Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, is projected to be top-five in 2025. Second-year QB Bo Nix, who showed promise in 2024 (10th in expected points added from Week 7 onward), benefits from an improved offense with tight end Evan Engram,” Grok wrote. “The Broncos’ balanced schedule, starting with easier games against the Titans and Colts, sets them up for success.”

However, ChatGPT said, not so fast. ChatGPT is sticking with the AFC West powerhouse and perennial Super Bowl visitor, the Chiefs. Chat likes the Mahomes and coach Andy Reid combo.

Indeed, if the computer models are correct, we should see the Kansas City regression in the regular season. If they’re rolling through the regular season as they have for seven years running, in which they have won three Super Bowls, lost three, and lost two AFC championship games.

Or maybe the Chiefs will be distracted by wedding bells with she who shall not be named.

For the Bills or any team to climb the mountain, to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man, and the Chiefs are the man. Wooo?