Tom Brady caused a social media firestorm when the Raiders minority owner was spotted wearing a headset in the coaches box during Las Vegas’ 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Now, one NFL owner has a dire warning about the conflict of interest.

The issue stems from Brady’s $375 million contract as Fox’s lead NFL analyst. He participates in production meetings ahead of games he’s covering, speaking with players and coaches and potentially gaining inside information he could share with the Raiders.

Brady’s Access Creates Competitive Concerns

Brady is calling the Bears–Cowboys game this week while the Raiders face Chicago in Week 4. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that Brady has already spoken with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

“So in theory, Las Vegas ownership just got a direct line into the Bears’ scouting report on themselves. No other team in the league has that advantage,” notes Russini.

Russini adds that Brady is operating more like a president of football operations than a typical minority owner who stays in the background.

“This isn’t just superficial or surface-level involvement. Brady is talking with Raiders coaches and players during the week — not small talk, either — keeping in close touch with general manager John Spytek, and even has his longtime trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero on staff as ‘wellness coordinator,’ overseeing the training staff and strength and conditioning,” reports Russini. “He’s getting direct information and updates about the roster. Brady may not physically always be in the building — he lives in South Florida — but he is Viva Las Vegas.”

The NFL has been questioned about Brady’s dual role but continues allowing it for now. However, one team owner warned about the competitive implications.

“They are getting an unfair advantage whether they capitalize on it or not. You don’t think he’s getting info from the crew that is allowed at practice? Of course he is,” the owner told Russini.

The league will eventually need to address this conflict before it damages competitive integrity. Brady’s unprecedented situation creates advantages no other franchise enjoys, making intervention likely inevitable.