Cooper Kupp officially put on trade block: 6 likely destinations, including the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders

Cooper Kupp will go down as one of the best receivers in Los Angeles Rams history. However, since helping the team win it all in 2021, the 31-year-old has struggled to remain healthy in every season since. That is why it should not come as a surprise that the one-time Pro Bowler is now on the trade block.
On Monday night, Cupp took to his social media and revealed he was informed by the Rams they “will be seeking a trade immediately.” While his recent injury woes will be a concern for any interested team, he is still a very good player when healthy. And has a reasonable contract over the next two seasons ($12.5 million in 2025 and $14.8 million in 2026).
With all of that in mind, let’s look at six teams that could pursue a Cooper Kupp trade soon.
Also Read: Check out our final NFL Power Rankings for the 2024 season
Miami Dolphins
Yes, the Miami Dolphins already have a pair of stud wide receivers. However, some interesting comments after the final game of the season have some wondering if Tyreek Hill is ready to leave South Beach. He has one of the biggest contracts in the league and Miami may be open to getting it off their payroll, especially if they can get Kupp back in return.
The Rams are not far off from being a serious contender. With Matthew Stafford expected to return, if they can work some salary cap magic and fit Hill on their payroll, a Hill and Puka Nacua combo in 2025 could be nasty.
Also Read: Push intensifies around New York Giants to draft specific QB in April but it’s not Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward
Washington Commanders
Rookie Jayden Daniels needs more weapons in the passing game. While he has the ability to put the ball down and run when he has no one open, that is just not sustainable with his body type over a long NFL career. The more help he can get the better it is for him, his health, and the Washington Commanders. Plus, the franchise has the cap space to take on all of his contract in a trade. They should be seen as favorites in the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes.
- Cooper Kupp stats (2024): 12 games, 10.6 yards per carry, 67 catches, 710 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns
Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens were great again in 2024. However, superstar QB Lamar Jackson still badly lacked a go-to target in the passing game. The quarterback and Derrick Henry were a dominant running force last year. But if they want to win big games in the post-season they need more options on offense. The one-time Super Bowl winner would certainly bring far more variety to the Baltimore O in 2025.
Also Read: 2025 NFL mock draft – Raiders and Broncos trade up in latest Round 1 predictions
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are a mess and have many holes to fill. One is at the WR1 spot after trading Amari Cooper during the season. Furthermore, star pass rusher Myles Garrett requested to be traded this year.
The team might be able to replace him in the NFL Draft with Penn State star Abdul Carter. So it could make them more willing to move Garrett this spring if it gets them Kupp and a premium draft pick back in the deal. The big question is will Kupp be open to a move to a Cleveland team in a bit of a rebuild?
Also Read: 5 Myles Garrett trade landing spots after 4x All-Pro demands trade
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots will have the most cap space this spring and badly need better wideouts for young quarterback Drake Maye. So they can take on his contract and still add more impact players in free agency. While the Patriots are also far from contention, with Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel, it would not be shocking if New England could compete for a playoff spot in 2025. And being the WR1 for an on-the-rise team might appeal to Cooper Kupp.
- Cooper Kupp contract: Two years, $28 million left
Cincinnati Bengals
It is expected that the Cincinnati Bengals will lose Tee Higgins in NFL free agency next month. They would love to fill his spot with another impactful talent so they can maintain their place among the best offenses in the AFC. Kupp would be a great addition for the Bengals and there is no doubt he would be interested in playing with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase next season.
Cooper Kupp Trade Prediction
While he may no longer be the player he once was, there are sure to be many teams interested in Cooper Kupp this offseason. The best bet is that the star receiver is playing in the Northeast with either the New England Patriots or Washington Commanders next season.