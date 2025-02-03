Cooper Kupp officially put on trade block: 6 likely destinations, including the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders

Cooper Kupp will go down as one of the best receivers in Los Angeles Rams history. However, since helping the team win it all in 2021, the 31-year-old has struggled to remain healthy in every season since. That is why it should not come as a surprise that the one-time Pro Bowler is now on the trade block.

On Monday night, Cupp took to his social media and revealed he was informed by the Rams they “will be seeking a trade immediately.” While his recent injury woes will be a concern for any interested team, he is still a very good player when healthy. And has a reasonable contract over the next two seasons ($12.5 million in 2025 and $14.8 million in 2026).

With all of that in mind, let’s look at six teams that could pursue a Cooper Kupp trade soon.

Also Read: Check out our final NFL Power Rankings for the 2024 season