NFL reportedly has growing support for Tush Push ban, further restrictions on pushing ball-carrier

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers‘ proposal in April to ban the tush push was tabled, with only half the league in favor of the submission. With work going on behind the scenes ahead of the next league vote, there is reportedly momentum building in recent weeks.

According to Mike Jones of The Athletic, the competition committee may now propose a rule that would bar players from pushing or pulling ball-carriers anywhere on the field. Not only would it ban the tush push, but the rule would also apply to all ball-carriers.

Notably, per Jones, some inside the league believe the competition committee’s proposal would have ‘strong support’ if it is formally submitted. Under NFL rules, 24-of-32 teams would need to vote in support of the measure for it to be implemented.

As reported by Kalyn Kahler of ESPN in March, reviews by the competition committee in each of the last three years have previously never culminated in a proposal to ban the move, also called the brotherly shove. However, the number of teams in favor of banning it increased following the 2024 NFL season.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported Sunday that NFL owners will discuss a revised version of the Packers’ proposal on May 20 and 21 during league meetings. However, there is believed to be growing support among owners for approval of the revised ban.

While the Packers’ proposal hasn’t been submitted, it would reportedly include the expansion of banning teams from pushing or pulling the ball-carrier forward to advance the spot of the football. Given the measure also has support from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the broader version of the rule could pass ahead of the 2025 season.