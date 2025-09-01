There was already a lot of hype surrounding New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter heading into Week 1 of his rookie season. A new report shows it is not just people around the team that expect big things from the former Penn State star.

On Monday, The Athletic released a poll of responses from 31 coaches and NFL execs on various inquiries heading into Week 1 of the new season. On the question of “Who will be the best rookie in the league this season?”, the Giants’ rookie was the overwhelming pick by a large margin.

Of the 27 responders, 13 picked Abdul Carter to be the top breakthrough star from the 2025 NFL rookie class. Second was two-way Jacksonville Jaguars talent Travis Hunter with 6 votes. Followed by Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward (3). Then stud tight ends Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland (1).

Abdul Carter stats (Projection): 38 tackles, 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss

There has been a boatload of buzz coming out of summer practices about how impressive Carter has looked in his first few months as a pro. But those are mostly biased opinions. However, for the word to spread that rival execs and coaches are expecting big things says a lot about the linebacker’s potential this season.

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, is a two-way talent who is expected to play offense and defense for the Jaguars in his rookie season. Give him the chance to make a notable impact on both sides of the ball in 2025. However, it seems NFL decision-makers expect Carter’s play to be so dominant that it surpasses whatever Hunter does in his first year.

The New York Giants open the 2025 season with a matchup against rivals the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.