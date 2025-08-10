The Buffalo Bills took the field on Saturday against the New York Giants for their preseason opener, with running back James Cook suiting up before kickoff. However, the two-time Pro Bowl selection refused to take the field despite the team’s wishes.

Speaking to reporters immediately after Saturday’s 34-25 loss, head coach Sean McDermott said that he had a conversation with Cook before the game. The 25-year-old running back agreed to warm up with the team, but he wouldn’t take the field and play.

“We talked about warming up. He agreed to warm up but not play due to his situation right now. That’s where we’re at. So no change, really, overall…We wanted him to play. I wanted him to play, but I don’t really want to go into it any further.” Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott on James Cook Sitting out the Preseason Opener (via The Athletic)

James Cook stats (ESPN): 1,009 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 16 rushing touchdowns, 1 fumble on 207 carries, 32 receptions for 258 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 8.1 yards per reception

While quarterback Josh Allen didn’t play, several of the Bills’ key starters and contributors took the field. Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid, and Dawson Knox all went out for the first drive, and a majority of Buffalo’s defensive starters were also on the field.

Cook reported for the start of training camp and initially practiced with the team. However, since August 1, the NFL’s co-leader in rushing touchdowns last season has sat out practice for ‘business‘ reasons. This comes after months of contract negotiations with the team that really went nowhere.

A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook is reportedly looking for a multi-year extension worth approximately $15 million per season. It would tie him with Derrick Henry as the fourth-highest-paid running back in the NFL.

James Cook contract (Spotrac): $5.271 million base salary, $355,374 signing bonus in 2025 with a $5.701 million cap hit. NFL free agent in 2026

It’s a contract value that the Bills’ front office has never been comfortable with meeting. While the team is open to re-signing him, it would be a multi-year deal close to the average annual value that Kyren Williams just received (three years, $11 million AAV) in his new extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

As for Cook’s backups, Ty Johnson averaged 8.7 yards per carry (26 rushing yards) and Frank Gore Jr. averaged 4.1 yards per carry (21 rushing yards) in Saturday’s preseason opener. Gore also finished second on the team in receptions (five) and receiving yards (50). While Ray Davis struggled, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry on four attempts, he did convert an extra-point attempt as the team’s emergency kicker.

