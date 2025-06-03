NFL reporter suggests Jalen Ramsey could play new position after being traded

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are expected to trade All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey this summer, a much-needed move that seems to be in the best interests of both sides. It might not be the only move Ramsey makes this year.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that the more people he talks to around the league, the more he believes Ramsey’s highest value comes at a safety. For an acquiring him viewing him as a multi-year addition, that could mean moving him from cornerback to safety.

Jalen Ramsey stats 2024: 2 interceptions, 62% completion rate allowed, 83.2 QB rating allowed, 6.5 yards per target allowed

The 30-year-old defensive back failed to earn a Pro Bowl selection, snapping a streak of seven consecutive years earning Pro Bowl honors. He also hasn’t been named to an All-Pro team since the 2021 season. While the 6-foot-1 cornerback is no longer an elite coverage weapon, his playmaking ability stands out.

“I think that’s a safe landing spot to put him in position to still do things that he does well So that’s like a $10-$12 million player.” Anonymous NFC executive to Albert Breer on moving Jalen Ramsey to safety

Jalen Ramsey contract (Spotrac): $16.661 million cap hit in 2025

It’s a move several Hall of Famers have made during their careers. Charles Woodson transitioned from cornerback to safety during his time with the Green Bay Packers (2006-2012) and Rod Woodson moved to safety with the Baltimore Ravens.

Any team that acquires Ramsey, viewing him as a short-term addition, could certainly keep him at cornerback and still have a high-end starter. However, heading into his age-31 season, deploying him at safety more frequently might be the best way to utilize his ball skills moving forward. If Ramsey is open to playing safety, it could also increase the number of teams interested in acquiring him.

