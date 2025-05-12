Daniel Jones reportedly chose Indianapolis Colts over Minnesota Vikings despite lower offer

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings both competed for quarterback Daniel Jones in NFL free agency this offseason, with Jones ultimately joining the AFC club. While both teams had plenty to offer, Indianapolis reportedly won out despite putting let money on the table.

During an appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com shared that he is of the understanding that the Vikings offered Jones more guaranteed money, but they were still turned down.

Daniel Jones contract (Spotrac): $14 million base salary, $6 million signing bonus, $13.15 million guaranteed at signing

“It sounded like they thought Jones was coming back, but then they just got the sense right at the end that he was really not convicted about coming back to Minnesota. Ended up taking a little bit less in terms of guaranteed money from the Colts to end up in Indianapolis.” Tom Pelissero on Daniel Jones signing with the Indianapolis Colts over the Minnesota Vikings

Jones spent the end of the 2024 season with Minnesota, learning Kevin O’Connell’s system for several months. The Vikings anticipated losing Sam Darnold in NFL free agency, but the organization thought it had a very good chance of re-signing Jones.

The former sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft might’ve had a chance to compete with J.J. McCarthy to be the Vikings’ starting quarterback in 2025. Given his familiarity with the team’s offensive system and how well-regarded he was by the coaching staff, Jones would’ve had a better shot than any outside quarterback.

Daniel Jones stats 2024 (ESPN): 2,070 pass yards, 8-7 TD-INT, 63.3% completion rate, 79.4 QB rating

However, even with the Vikings reportedly putting more money on the table, Jones chose Indianapolis. He certainly saw a clearer path to being the starting quarterback and he’s already started training with Colts’ No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason.

It took until April for Minnesota to find its backup quarterback, swapping fifth-round picks (142nd overall for 172nd overall) with the Seattle Seahawks for Sam Howell. It will only be a one-year solution, though, with Howell hitting free agency next offseason.

