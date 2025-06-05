NFL insider floats Bill Belichick to Tampa Bay Buccaneers idea

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

There was a time when Bill Belichick was viewed as the greatest head coach in the NFL. Now, Belichick seemingly couldn’t even get hired the last two times the NFL had coaching vacancies.

Yet, it’s possible the fits just weren’t right for either side, which prompted Belichick to finally just accept a college football job as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, a prestigious program known more for their college basketball success than on the gridiron.

Belichick has yet to coach a game with the Tar Heels, but there’s already been plenty of drama, from his girlfriend Jordon Hudson causing tension in the coach’s inner circle, to his ridiculously low $1 million buyout that allows him to leave for brighter pastures any time he chooses. Remember, this is a man who once accepted the New York Jets head coaching job, only to resign one day later.

Ultimately, anything is possible when it comes to Belichick. Some, like Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, even believe there’s a slight possibility that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only team that may have interest in hiring Belichick as a head coach again.

Last year, Belichick consigliere Michael Lombardi was spreading a false rumor that Bowles may retire after the season. (Bowles quickly shut that down.) Which sparked speculation that Belichick was eyeballing the Buccaneers.



So why would Lombardi be trying to speak a vacancy into existence? Maybe because that’s one of the jobs Belichick would want. Even with all of the craziness that has happened of late, the Bucs can’t be ruled out as a potential destination for Belichick.”

PFT’s Mike Florio on Bill Belichick

Of course, none of this matters, considering the Buccaneers currently have a respected head coach in Todd Bowles. Yet, should they fall flat this season, you never know when more changes could be afoot. If so, would Belichick be at the top of the Bucs’ wishlist? We may never find out.

