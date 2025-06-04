NFL insider details likelihood of Kyle Pitts trade

Will the Atlanta Falcons trade Kyle Pitts? That’s not typically a move teams would make when they’re trying to maximize the potential of their young first-round quarterback who’s entering his second season.
Yet, Pitts, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, hasn’t quite lived up to his full potential. At least, not since his rookie season, which produced his career-high in receiving yards with 1,026.
Now, with Pitts entering the final year of his rookie contract, Falcons trade rumors are circulating. Will Atlanta actually move him?
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently weighed in on the chance of Pitts being traded, and basically, he doesn’t see it happening before the season starts, if at all.
Once Pitts does eventually hit free agency, he could be in line to sign a rich contract. Yet, to do so, he’ll have to put forth a strong performance this season first.
Still, it’s not like Pitts hasn’t been a good tight end. He had the one year with 356 yards when he was limited to just 10 games, but he’s had back-to-back 600-yard seasons since. That’s respectable production for a starting tight end, and there are likely several teams who feel like they can get even more out of the former first-round pick.
