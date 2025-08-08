Teams head into NFL training camp simply hoping to come out of the summer healthy. Unfortunately, this week of practices and preseason games alone has demonstrated that simply doesn’t happen. Looking around the NFL injury news heading into the weekend, teams are already taking significant hits.

Let’s dive into some of the latest NFL injury news on stars, like Rashawn Slater and Jared Verse, along with several rookies and other players who got hurt.

Rashawn Slater, LT, Los Angeles Chargers: Torn Patellar Tendon

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The second-most important player to the Los Angeles Chargers is left tackle Rashawn Slater. Unfortunately, quarterback Justin Herbert will now be without his top protector for the entire 2025 NFL season. Slater, an All-Pro left tackle, suffered a torn patellar tendon during Thursday’s practice and will undergo surgery; he is expected to miss the whole season. While rookie Joe Alt should be able to hold his own at left tackle, the injury forces Trey Pipkins back into the starting lineup at right tackle. With free-agent signee Mekhi Becton also dealing with an injury, the Chargers’ offensive line is once again a major concern.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams: Aggravated Disc

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Already without left tackle Alaric Jackson (blood clots), Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has missed significant time during training camp due to a back issue. While Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports the Rams aren’t concerned about Stafford’s back injury and the team always planned to limit his reps this summer, an aggravated disc is concerning for a 37-year-old quarterback. It’s a situation to monitor, especially for a quarterback who played through an injury last season (cracked ribs) and hasn’t started all 17 regular-season games since 2021.

Xavier McKinney, FS, Green Bay Packers: Calf

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Already without top cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) for the remainder of the summer, the Green Bay Packers secondary is now dealing with another notable injury. As reported by Rob Demovsky of ESPN, All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney had a calf injury flare-up this week. The Packers’ top defensive back said he could miss the rest of training camp and the preseason but hopes to be on the field for the regular-season opener.

Justin Walley, CB, Indianapolis Colts: ACL Tear

Credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts made upgrading their secondary a priority this offseason. Along with signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum, the Colts used the 80th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on cornerback Justin Walley. Unfortunately, Walley suffered a season-ending ACL tear this week during training camp, as confirmed by Colts.com. This is a significant blow to the Colts’ defense and will greatly impact their depth at cornerback going into the season.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Houston Texans: Knee

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans are already bracing for safety Jimmie Ward to potentially receive a multi-game suspension this season and he’s currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing offseason foot surgery. It made C.J. Gardner-Johnson even more critical to DeMeco Ryans’ defense. Unfortunately for Houston, CGJ suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s practice. While an ACL tear has been ruled out, the exact severity of the injury and his status for Week 1 are unclear.

Bilhal Kone, CB, Baltimore Ravens: Torn ACL, MCL

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered the most gruesome injury of the NFL preseason so far. During Thursday’s game, Kone’s leg bent awkwardly, and he was quickly taken off the field on a cart. After the game, the team announced he suffered both an ACL and MCL tear, requiring season-ending surgery. A sixth-round pick out of Western Michigan, the 23-year-old will spend his entire rookie season on IR.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Detroit Lions: Shoulder (Season-Ending)

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions defense just can’t seem to avoid season-ending injuries. Second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr suffered a shoulder injury on July 20, an injury the team initially believed was minor. He didn’t return to the practice field this month, requiring further evaluation. While an official diagnosis hasn’t been detailed publicly, the Lions placed Rakestraw on season-ending IR on Thursday as he underwent surgery.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts: Finger

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson seemed to have the early lead in the Colts’ quarterback competition, drawing the first preseason start on Thursday. However, the former first-round pick exited in the first quarter with a finger injury. Richardson was later diagnosed with a dislocated pinky, and X-rays were clean. Fortunately for the Colts, per Jordan Schultz, Richardson is expected to return to the practice field next week.

Jared Verse, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams: Knee

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Rams suffered a significant injury scare during practice on Thursday, when edge rusher Jared Verse left the field with a knee injury. Sean McVay said the team hoped a major injury was avoided, but the team didn’t provide any further details. On Friday night, Verse shared on Instagram that he’s fine. Official word from the team was expected later on Friday, but the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year appears to have avoided a major injury.

