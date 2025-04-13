NFL Draft prospect found dead at the age of 24

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is just over a week away, and teams are formulating their final draft board ahead of the first round, which kicks off on April 24. It’s an exciting time for a few hundred draft prospects hoping to hear their names over the course of the three-day event.

Unfortunately, one of this year’s draft hopefuls won’t get that opportunity.

LSU Tigers receiver Kyren Lacy found dead, cause of death unknown

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy was one of the few hundred players hoping to see their lives change over the course of the next few months.

Yet, according to multiple reports, Lacy was found dead on Saturday night in Houston, Texas. The 24-year-old’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on December 19, but he did not play in LSU’s win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

He did participate in LSU’s recent pro day, where Lacy got a chance to prove to scouts he was worthy of a draft selection.

When the pre-draft process started, Lacy was ranked as high as the sixth-best receiver prospect in the draft class.

Lacy played three seasons at LSU and was coming off a career-best 866 receiving yard year and a team-leading nine touchdowns.

