The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide that all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcast in specific markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 4. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL Coverage Map Week 4: Early Games

Since there’s a morning matchup in Dublin, Ireland, there are just seven games on the early portion of the Week 4 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 4 on Sunday’s early afternoon slate.

NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Games Week 4

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Commanders @ Falcons CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt BLUE Chargers @ Giants CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green GREEN Saints @ Bills CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis YELLOW Titans @ Texans CBS 1:00 PM ET Jason McCourty, Beth Mowins, Ross Tucker NFL Week 4 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt

The Washington Commanders expect Jayden Daniels back in the lineup this week, even though Marcus Mariota performed well. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are still looking to put together a complete performance offensively with Michael Penix Jr. still struggling. If both teams are at their best, we could see some fireworks on offense.

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Giants – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

A 3-0 team against a 0-3 team, what could possibly go wrong? We’ll see prized New York Giants first-round rookie QB Jaxson Dart make his first start, and it comes against a top-five Los Angeles Chargers defense. Yet, the Chargers will need a new RB plan after Najee Harris tore his Achilles in Week 3, leaving big question marks for both sides.

New Orleans Saints @ Buffalo Bills – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon and Charles Davis

Another winless versus undefeated matchup takes place between the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills this week. It’s easily the biggest lopsided matchup on the Week 4 NFL schedule, with the Bills expected to blow out the Saints by ten-plus. Anything less would be a disappointment in Buffalo, and a big surprise in New Orleans.

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jason McCourty, Beth Mowins, and Ross Tucker

It’s time for Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans to get a win, but it may not happen against a similarly desperate Houston Texans this week. Houston has a top ten defense, which could make it tough for the rookie No. 1 overall pick to have a breakout game, yet there was a reason he was a first-round pick, right?

NFL TV Map Week 4: FOX Early Window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Buccaneers FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady GREEN Browns @ Lions FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma ORANGE Panthers @ Patriots FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth NFL Week 4 TV coverage map courtesy of 506 Sports

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

The Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game sees two undefeated teams go up against one another, and we’ll even get to see Tom Brady commentate on his former team. This should be one of the best matchups of the week, with two top-tier offenses in action, plus an elite Eagles D.

Cleveland Browns @ Detroit Lions – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Can the Cleveland Browns win two games in a row against likely playoff teams? This time, they take on the reigning NFC Conference champions in the Detroit Lions, who are coming off an impressive Monday night win over the Ravens. This should be an easy blowout win for Detroit, but NFL Sundays are always full of surprises.

Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots- FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

The Carolina Panthers put together one of the most impressive wins of the season last week by blowing out the Falcons 30-0. Are we seeing the tides turn in Carolina? The New England Patriots sure hope last week was a fluke, opening up the door for Drake Maye to take advantage of a defense that’s been one of the NFL’s worst for the last year-plus.

NFL TV Map Week 4: FOX Late Window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Colts @ Rams FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston YELLOW Jaguars @ 49ers FOX 4:05 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez NFL Week 4 TV coverage map courtesy of 506 Sports

Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Rams – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Which 3-0 team ends up with their first loss of the season? No one expected the Indianapolis Colts to be this good with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback. Is it a fluke, or are the Colts legit? Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are still trying to prove that they’re worthy of being mentioned as Super Bowl contenders again. Another win would certainly stamp their names among the competition.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

A 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars team has a tough matchup against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Jacksonville’s defense has been elite early on, so they may be able to stifle a San Francisco offense that is still missing a few key pieces. Plus, seeing what Travis Hunter is capable of is intriguing in it’s own right.

NFL TV Map Week 4: CBS Late Window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Ravens @ Chiefs CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Bears @ Raiders CBS 4:25 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta NFL Week 4 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs – CBS- 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Is this a preview of the AFC Conference Championship? The Baltimore Ravens only made it to the Divisional Round last year, thanks to the Bills, but it’s a new season, and they’re plenty motivated after last week’s loss. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs carry their own chip, thanks to their disappointing 1-2 start.

Chicago Bears @ Las Vegas Raiders – CBS- 4:25 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears enjoyed a breakout game last week, which is something Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty is still waiting on. Both teams are 1-2 and loaded with potential. So, will it be the young hotshot coach that gets back to .500 or the oldest coach in the NFL?

Week 4 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. With no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawai’i, which games do they get? We finally have an answer, each and every week.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Games Week 4

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Giants

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Chargers @ Giants CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: FOX Games Week 4

Alaska will see the Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers

Hawai’i will see the Indianapolis Colts vs Los Angeles Rams

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters YELLOW Jaguars @ 49ers FOX 4:05 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez BLUE Colts @ Rams FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

National NFL broadcasts for Week 4

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 4.

