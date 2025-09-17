The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide that all football fans need.
While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcast in specific markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.
Table of contents
- NFL Coverage Map Week 3: Early Games
- Week 3 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Games Week 3
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: FOX Games Week 3
- Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: Late FOX Games Week 3
- National NFL broadcasts for Week 3
Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 3. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.
NFL Coverage Map Week 3: Early Games
Nine games are on the early portion of the Week 3 schedule, with matchups between 18 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 3 on Sunday’s early slate.
NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Games Week 3
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Bengals @ Vikings
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
|BLUE
|Steelers @ Patriots
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt
|ORANGE
|Texans @ Jaguars
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
|LT BLUE
|Colts @ Titans
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker
Cincinnati Bengals @ Minnesota Vikings – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
It’s backup quarterback versus backup QB this week between the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. Which means we’ll see Jake Browning and Carson Wentz go toe-to-toe. Wentz was once a No. 2 overall pick who drew MVP consideration, meanwhile Browning is still trying to show he’s capable of earning an established starting role elsewhere. Will this be the game that helps him get there?
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New England Patriots – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt
Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are 1-1. Another win could help put either team on a winning streak that helps their eventual playoff positioning. With Drake Maye taking a clear step forward, there’s no telling how good this Patriots team can be. The same is true with the Steelers, who don’t quite know what they have in Aaron Rodgers yet. It sets up one of the most exciting matchups of the week.
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
The Houston Texans predictably have a protection problem after overhauling their offensive line. That makes them unpredictable on any given Sunday, though the talent is there on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, we’re still waiting to see whether Travis Hunter can develop into a superstar with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker
How good can Cam Ward be? The Tennessee Titans are finding out more about their No. 1 overall pick each week. He passed for his first touchdown last Sunday, but they’re still waiting for a win. But Daniel ‘Indiana’ Jones has the Indianapolis Colts leading a top-five offense early on. Can the Titans hang? They haven’t scored 20 points in a game yet.
NFL TV Map Week 3: FOX Early Window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Rams @ Eagles
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
|BLUE
|Jets @ Buccaneers
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
|GREEN
|Packers @ Browns
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
|YELLOW
|Raiders @ Commanders
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
|ORANGE
|Falcons @ Panthers
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Tim Brando, Matt Millen
Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen
A matchup between two undefeated NFC playoff contenders sets up one of the most exciting games from the early Week 3 NFL schedule. The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round playoffs in January, so they’ll be out for revenge this time around.
New York Jets @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma
The New York Jets won’t have Justin Fields due to a concussion, which could make an already run-heavy offense even more ground-based with Tyrod Taylor in the starting lineup. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can put the clamps on New York’s rushing attack or get their hands on a couple of Taylor’s passes, this one could get ugly.
Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston
One of the best teams in the NFL (Green Bay Packers) against one of the worst teams in the NFL (Cleveland Browns). What could go wrong? With literally two of the NFL’s best pass-rushers in action, anything is possible for this one.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Washington Commanders- FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth
Which version of Geno Smith will come out against the Washington Commanders? The Las Vegas Raiders hope to see the one that had 362 passing yards in Week 1. Jayden Daniels enters Week 3 with a knee injury, so let’s hope we don’t have to see Marcus Mariota suit up.
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers- FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Tim Brando and Matt Millen
A battle of NFC South playoff hopefuls, the Carolina Panthers once again haven’t been able to stop anyone this year. That could pave the way for a breakout game from an Atlanta Falcons offense that has shown signs of having an explosive performance.
NFL TV Map Week 3: CBS Late Window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|GREEN
|Broncos @ Chargers
|CBS
|4:05 PM ET
|Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
|YELLOW
|Saints @ Seahawks
|CBS
|4:05 PM ET
|Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers – CBS- 4:05 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
Two top defenses square off, which could spur more turnovers from the typically careful Bo Nix and Justin Herbert. After Sean Payton’s coaching blunder in Week 2, the Denver Broncos could have a couple of other tricks up their sleeves this week to catch their opponent off guard. But Jim Harbaugh knows how important his divisional battles are too, making this must-watch TV.
New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks – CBS- 4:05 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis and Jason McCourty
Can the New Orleans Saints get a win out of Spencer Rattler? He’s 0-8 dating back to last season. Yet, the Seattle Seahawks have shown that they’re a team who will give opponents opportunities on offense and defense.
NFL TV Map Week 3: FOX Late Window
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Cowboys @ Bears
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
|BLUE
|Cardinals @ 49ers
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady
The Chicago Bears have to make a better effort after losing by 31 points last Sunday. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys also have something to prove after a 1-1 start that could just as easily been 2-0 or even 0-2.
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez
The second of two matchups between undefeated teams, the winner of this one could be fighting with the Rams for control of the NFC West. Can the Arizona Cardinals take advantage of a San Francisco 49ers team that’s starting backup quarterback Mac Jones, who performed quite well in Week 2?
Week 3 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i
Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. With no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawai’i, which games do they get? We finally have an answer, each and every week.
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Games Week 3
Alaska will see the New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks
Hawai’i will see the Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|YELLOW
|Saints @ Seahawks
|CBS
|4:05 PM ET
|Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty
|BLUE
|Steelers @ Patriots
|CBS
|1:00 PM ET
|Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: FOX Games Week 3
Alaska will see the Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns
Hawai’i will see the Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|GREEN
|Packers @ Browns
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
|RED
|Rams @ Eagles
|FOX
|1:00 PM ET
|Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: Late FOX Games Week 3
Alaska will see the Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears
Hawai’i will see the Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers
|Color
|Matchup
|Channel
|Time
|Broadcasters
|RED
|Cowboys @ Bears
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
|BLUE
|Cardinals @ 49ers
|FOX
|4:25 PM ET
|Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
National NFL broadcasts for Week 3
Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 3.
- Thursday Night Football – Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills– Amazon Prime Video – 8:15 PM ET
- Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Giants – NBC – 8:20 PM ET
- Monday Night Football – Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens – ABC/ESPN – 8:15 PM ET
