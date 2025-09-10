The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide that all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcast in specific markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 2. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL Coverage Map Week 2: Early Games

Nine games are on the early portion of the Week 2 schedule, with matchups between 18 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 2 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Games Week 2

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bills @ Jets CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Rams @ Titans CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt YELLOW Patriots @ Dolphins CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis LT BLUE Browns @ Ravens CBS 1:00 PM ET Jason McCourty, Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker PINK Jaguars @ Bengals CBS 1:00 PM ET Chris Lewis, Logan Ryan NFL Week 2 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Even in a loss, the New York Jets were one of the best surprises from Week 1. If Justin Fields can maintain his play, the Jets could actually contend in the AFC East. Yet, the Buffalo Bills just might be the best team in the AFC, and they’re clearly in midseason form after last Sunday’s thrilling victory over the Ravens. Are the Jets actually contenders? We’ll have a lot better idea after this one.

Los Angeles Rams @ Tennessee Titans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt

Matthew Stafford may have a bad back, but the Los Angeles Rams have so much offensive firepower, especially when combined with Sean McVay’s mind, that they should be able to put up a lot of points here. The Tennessee Titans are still searching for their identity and want to see what Cam Ward is capable of. Yet after the mobile QB didn’t scramble at all in his debut, we’re expecting a few more fireworks in Week 2.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon and Charles Davis

Do the New England Patriots have enough talent to compete in the AFC East? If so, they should be able to put up a strong fight against a Miami Dolphins team that clearly was not in their top form in Week 1. Yet, if the Dolphins are planning to make this a season to remember, then avoiding a 0-2 start will be crucial.

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jason McCourty, Tom McCarthy, and Ross Tucker

The Cleveland Browns‘ defense is clearly no joke after holding the Bengals to 141 yards in Week 1. Whether the rest of their offense can live up to that standard remains to be seen. But they’ll have to be at their best to shut down Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. Plus, after allowing an embarrassing 16-point comeback win in less than five minutes last week, the Baltimore Ravens will be playing with huge chips on their shoulders.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Chris Lewis and Logan Ryan

Neither team was at their very best in Week 1, but both squeaked out victories anyway. With the Jacksonville Jaguars working in a new coach, it’s understandable that the passing attack would need more time to gel. There are no such excuses for the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Jaguars’ defense isn’t quite as good as the Browns’ was either. Cincinnati should cruise to victory, but Jacksonville’s first-year head coach, Liam Coen, could have some tricks up his sleeve.

NFL TV Map Week 2: FOX Early Window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Giants @ Cowboys FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen BLUE Bears @ Lions FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma GREEN Seahawks @ Steelers FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez YELLOW 49ers @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston NFL Week 2 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

The new-look New York Giants looked like the same version we’ve seen across the past two seasons from Brian Daboll, lacking punch. Russell Wilson‘s leash could be pretty short if the G-Men can’t score a touchdown this time. Could Jaxson Dart‘s debut be close? Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys gave the Eagles everything they could handle in Week 1, which means they should be able to defeat what looked like a bad Giants team pretty easily.

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Ben Johnson gets to go up against his former team, one that looked like they missed their genius playcaller in Week 1. Yet, the Detroit Lions obviously know Johnson pretty well too. Between Caleb Williams‘ treasure chest of weapons and the Lions looking to get their roar back, this one feels like one of the best matchups on the Week 2 NFL schedule.

Seattle Seahawks @ Pittsburgh Steelers – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like a team that’s capable of playing deep into the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers slinging the rock. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks‘ changes, namely at quarterback, didn’t pay off in Week 1. Have these teams already formed an identity, or is Sam Darnold ready to make some noise?

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

The San Francisco 49ers got their groove back, even after losing more players to injury in Week 1. Brock Purdy should have an easier part picking apart an unproven New Orleans Saints secondary that may feel like they need to gamble to keep up. Meanwhile, if Spencer Rattler doesn’t put some points on the board, it may not be long before we see a QB change in the bayou.

NFL TV Map Week 2: CBS Late Window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters GREEN Broncos @ Colts CBS 4:05 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green ORANGE Panthers @ Cardinals CBS 4:05 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta NFL Week 2 TV coverage map courtesy of 506 Sports

Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

The Denver Broncos were a playoff team in 2024, and they have the makings of reaching the postseason again. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts were one of the best teams of NFL Week 1, thanks to Daniel Jones looking like a franchise QB again. This one could be a lot closer than many imagined before the season kicked off.

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Just as we thought Bryce Young was ready to take another step forward, he looked like a rookie again. It gave him a lot to work on throughout the week, but we imagine he’ll be a lot better for it. As for the Arizona Cardinals, they have a very winnable matchup against a Carolina Panthers team that has a lot to prove on both sides of the ball.

NFL TV Map Week 2: FOX Late Window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Chiefs FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady NFL Week 2 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

After delivering what may result in the game of the year in Week 1 between the Ravens and Bills, now football fans get a Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles had a few hiccups, but they look every bit as good as last year. Yet, the Chiefs now have an even bigger chip on their shoulders after starting their season with a loss, against a divisional opponent nonetheless.

Week 2 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. With no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawai’i, which games do they get? We finally have an answer, each and every week.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Games Week 2

Hawai’i will see the New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Rams @ Titans CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt YELLOW Patriots @ Dolphins CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: FOX Games Week 2

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters GREEN Seahawks @ Steelers FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez YELLOW 49ers @ Saints FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

National NFL broadcasts for Week 2

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 2.

Thursday Night Football – Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers – NBC/Peacock – 8:15 PM ET

Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers – – 8:15 PM ET Sunday Night Football – Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings – NBC – 8:20 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings – – 8:20 PM ET Monday Night Football – Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans – ABC/ESPN – 7 PM ET

– Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans – – 7 PM ET Monday Night Football – Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders – ESPN – 10 PM ET

