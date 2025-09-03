The 2025 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide that all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcast in specific markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 1. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL Coverage Map Week 1: Early Games

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Eight games are on the early portion of the Week 1 schedule, with matchups between 16 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 1 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Games Week 1

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Steelers @ Jets CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt BLUE Dolphins @ Colts CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis GREEN Raiders @ Patriots CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta YELLOW Cardinals @ Saints CBS 1:00 PM ET Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Logan Ryan NFL Week 1 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt

Can Aaron Rodgers get revenge on the New York Jets after two failed seasons with his former franchise? While one was erased by injury, Rodgers wasn’t even wanted back in New York after his lone season as a starter. Motivated to show he’s better than the Jets, this matchup presents a lot of Week 1 intrigue.

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon and Charles Davis

Are the Miami Dolphins ready to collapse like everyone expects them to? Can Daniel Jones lead a more consistent scoring attack for the Indianapolis Colts? Week 1 gives us our first chance to find answers for the direction these two franchises are headed in.

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Both teams are on the upswing, but only one will be undefeated after Week 1. Would a Las Vegas Raiders or New England Patriots debut win set up false hope for the season, or could it be a sign of things to come?

Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker and Logan Ryan

On paper, the Arizona Cardinals are a lot better than the New Orleans Saints. Whether that rings true in Week 1 of the season remains to be seen. There’s certainly a strong level of intrigue in seeing how much better first-year coach Kellen Moore can help make the Saints. We’ll start learning answers on Sunday.

NFL TV Map Week 1: FOX Early Window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Giants @ Commanders FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady GREEN Buccaneers @ Falcons FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma ORANGE Bengals @ Browns FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston TEAL Panthers @ Jaguars FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth NFL Week 1 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

The Washington Commanders were one of the NFL’s best teams last season, reaching the NFC Conference Championship. However, the New York Giants have made several roster upgrades, on both sides of the ball. After winning just three games in 2024, did the Giants do enough to narrow the gap?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NFL in 2024. Though, they did lose offensive coordinator and play-caller Liam Coen, they also added another first-round receiver in Emeka Egbuka. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons spent two first-round picks to address their biggest need, by selecting two pass-rushers. This one could be one of the most hotly contested games in Week 1.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

The Battle of Ohio features one potential Super Bowl contender up against one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals are fully expected to dominate the Cleveland Browns. But since it’s only Week 1, these two teams could be a bit closer than we think, especially with everyone underestimating the Browns’ capabilities.

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars – FOX – 1:00 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

Is this the year the Carolina Panthers take a leap? Can Liam Coen help maximize Trevor Lawrence‘s potential? Will Travis Hunter be the immediate difference-maker the Jacksonville Jaguars desperately need? Each team could use a Week 1 win after both franchises missed the playoffs again in 2024.

NFL TV Map Week 1: CBS Late Window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Lions @ Packers CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Texans @ Rams CBS 4:25 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green NFL Week 1 TV coverage map courtesy of 506 Sports

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

After changing their offensive and defensive coordinator, there’s no guarantee the Detroit Lions can carry over their success from last season. Yet, Dan Campbell’s system may have the Lions set up to maintain their momentum. Yet, after trading for Micah Parsons, the Green Bay Packers could emerge as Super Bowl contenders too. That makes this Lions vs Packers game must-see TV.

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Both playoff teams from last season, the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams are expected to return to the postseason this year too. But one team will inevitably be starting their season with a loss. The Rams have already won a Super Bowl under Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, the Texans are a young team on the rise, and there’s no telling how high their potential is.

NFL TV Map Week 1: FOX Late Window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE 49ers @ Seahawks FOX 4:05 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen YELLOW Titans @ Broncos FOX 4:05 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez NFL Week 1 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

The NFC West gets a good early test with the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks right away in Week 1. Even though Mike Macdonald impressed with 10 wins in his first season as an NFL head coach, the Seahawks still decided to change quarterbacks. However, there’s a sense that the Seahawks have built a better overall roster. So, was the 49ers’ down season a fluke, or will their early-season receiving corps injuries continue to drag them down?

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

How good is No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward? Can the young Tennessee Titans go from pretenders to contenders, at least in the AFC South? They have a tough first test against one of the NFL’s best defenses in the Denver Broncos. Plus, Bo Nix now enters year two, and he could return as a much-improved player in his second year of the system.

Week 1 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. With no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawai’i, which games do they get? We finally have an answer, each and every week.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Games Week 1

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Steelers @ Jets CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: FOX Games Week 1

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED 49ers @ Seahawks FOX 4:05 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL Broadcast Map: CBS Late Games Week 1

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Lions @ Packers CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

National NFL broadcasts for Week 1

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 1.

Thursday Night Football – Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles – NBC/Peacock – 8:20 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles – – 8:20 PM ET Friday – Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers – YouTube – 8 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers – – 8 PM ET Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills – NBC – 8:20 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills – – 8:20 PM ET Monday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears – ABC/ESPN – 8:15 PM ET

