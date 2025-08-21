Why would the Philadelphia Eagles even do this? A top ESPN NFL analyst believe the Birds should create a quarterback controversy out of nowhere by trading for a former first-round pick.

Orlovsky, a seven-year NFL veteran-turned-analyst, thinks the reigning Super Bowl champions should offer a mid-round pick for Richardson after the Indianapolis Colts announced Daniel Jones would be the starter for the season.

Teams that should offer the Colts a mid-round pick for Anthony Richardson today…



Eagles

Rams

Vikings@PaulHembo 🤝 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 20, 2025

It was a surprising decision from Indianapolis, especially since Richardson was viewed as the franchise quarterback after the Colts selected him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson’s rookie season was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury, but he had an incredibly disappointing 2024 campaign where he was benched at one point and even tapped out of a game on third down against division rival Houston because he was fatigued. He went 6-5 in 11 starts last year, completing just 47.7% of his passes for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Richardson also rushed for 499 yards and six scores.

But why should the Eagles trade for Richardson when Jalen Hurts is signed long-term and they have a completely capable backup in Tanner McKee?

“1) absolutely zero controversy you have the defending SB champ and a top 10 player at position 2) someone is coming for McKee. Soon. 3) assets assets assets,” Orlovsky posted on X.

1) absolutely zero controversy you have the defending SB champ and a top 10 player at position

2) someone is coming for McKee. Soon.

3) assets assets assets — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 20, 2025

While Orlovsky is correct about McKee’s trade value, the Eagles will not move him this season as he has proven he can be an NFL starter. If Hurts goes down, the former sixth-round pick out of Stanford can smoothly step in and competently lead an offense featuring Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

If and when the Eagles do move McKee, it won’t be until after the season.

Beyond that, Richardson wouldn’t want to join a team where he would potentially be a backup for several years. And even though Orlovsky doesn’t believe a Richardson trade would create controversy, that hasn’t been the case throughout Eagles history — from Randall Cunningham to Donovan McNabb to Michael Vick to Carson Wentz, who famously lost his job to Hurts.

While Richardson-to-Philadelphia might look good on paper, in reality it would never work.