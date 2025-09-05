ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark didn’t hold back his disgust for Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter after he spit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, calling him a “low-level human.” The shocking incident unfolded just seconds into the game, before the first snap.

Carter made his way over to the Cowboys huddle instead of joining his teammates. He then spit directly on Prescott, earning a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty and an ejection. Video released later showed Prescott spitting on the ground in Carter’s direction prior to the incident. Even if he was baited, Carter’s egregious act nearly cost the Eagles as Dallas capitalized on his absence, rushing for two touchdowns. Philadelphia managed to hang on for a 24-20 victory.

Clark: Sirianni Must ‘Make an Example’ of Carter

During Friday morning’s appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Clark ripped Carter for his actions.

“When Jalen Carter, who is one of the best players in the entire NFL, shows that lack of respect for the game, shows that lack of ability to make good decisions early on in the game — that is such a selfish play,” said Clark. “Not only is it freaking disgusting, not only do you show what a low-level human you are in that moment, but you let the entire team down. Everything that the Philadelphia Eagles do up front centers around Jalen Carter.”

Clark added that head coach Nick Sirianni needs to put Carter on blast and “make an example out of him” in front of the team.

“That’s one of those times that you walk in a meeting and you put the film on… then he’d cut it off and he’d only show Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott and you got to curse him out,” explained Clark. “You got to tell him how big of a mistake this is. You got to tell him how he let the entire team down. And if you continue to do this, you’ll never be the player you’re supposed to be, and certainly not the man.”

Following the game, Carter told reporters the incident was “a mistake.”

“It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again,” Carter said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. I’m doing it for them. … Not being able to start the game even, finish the game, it f—ed me up but we’re going to get it better. It won’t happen again. I can make that promise.”

Despite his immense talent, this isn’t the first time Carter’s disruptive behavior has cost the Eagles. As The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes points out, Carter had three unnecessary roughness penalties in 2024 — tied for most in the league. His seven total penalties also ranked third among defensive linemen.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said Friday that the league will review the incident. He doesn’t expect Carter to face suspension, since he effectively served a one-game suspension, and believes he’ll most likely receive a fine.