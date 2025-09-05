The Washington Commanders surprised the football world in 2024. Following a 4-13 season in 2023, they went 12-5 under new head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels, upsetting the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in the playoffs and reaching the NFC Championship game.

Is there another team that could pull off a Commanders-like turnaround in 2025? Sportsnaut NFL analyst Moe Moton gave a shocking answer.

“People already laughed at me for this pick, but the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Moton said in an interview with Sportsnaut’s Evan Groat. “The Jacksonville Jaguars are going from near last — I know the [Tennessee] Titans were technically last in that [AFC South] division — but they’re going from near last to the top of that division.

“The Houston Texans’ offensive line is questionable. They revamped their offensive line and I’m a little worried about how that works out. No Joe Mixon for Houston. I think the division is wide open for the Jacksonville Jaguars to make the leap with Liam Coen.”

Jaguars Banking on New Coach to Fix Lawrence

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Just like the Commanders in 2023, the Jaguars finished 4-13 last season, leading to the firing of head coach Doug Pederson. Jacksonville made the playoffs in Pederson’s first year (2022), and started 8-3 in 2023 before collapsing down the stretch to miss the postseason. Trevor Lawrence regressed under Pederson’s guidance the past two seasons, and with the Jaguars investing $275 million in their quarterback, Jacksonville needed a change.

The Jaguars hired Liam Coen, the former offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, Kentucky Wildcats and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as their new head coach. With Tampa Bay in 2024, Coen’s offense finished third in total yards and fourth in points.

“Liam Coen is one of the bright minds,” said Moton. “He could be the next Sean McVay if he is, and he coached under Sean McVay as an assistant.”

Moton believes Coen can get Lawrence’s career back on track.

“Trevor Lawrence can make a leap just like Baker Mayfield made a leap last year under Liam Coen. Also, Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby both could be involved in that run game,” explained Moton. “So they have the pieces on offense. You add Travis Hunter for excitement playing on both sides of the ball. Now they have the play caller. Jacksonville Jaguars — remember that team.”

It would be a stunning turnaround for the Jaguars if they win the division for the first time since 2022. Jacksonville begins their 2025 campaign Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers as 3.5-point favorites.