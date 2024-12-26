Who was on Santa’s naughty or nice list from NFL Christmas Day? 12 winners/losers from Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans games, including Beyoncé

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Who received presents under the tree and who got coal in their stockings on this NFL Christmas Day? The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed after their dominating 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have now lost three in a row. In the other game, the Baltimore Ravens took control of the AFC North after decimating the Houston Texans, 31-2. At least we got a legendary Beyoncé performance out of it. Here are the 12 winners and losers from today’s games who were on the naughty and nice list.

Presents: Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs received the ultimate holiday gift with their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers — securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They can now rest superstars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones for multiple weeks. More importantly, the Chiefs looked dominant on both sides of the ball with the postseason approaching. A three-peat appears within reach if they maintain this level of play. Related: Where do the Kansas City Chiefs land in latest power rankings?

Coal: Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers received the proverbial lump of coal, dropping their third straight game while failing to score more than 17 points during this skid. Their recent struggles have cost them control of their AFC North destiny. Just weeks ago, the Steelers appeared to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Now, a quick playoff exit seems more likely. Related: Where do the Pittsburgh Steelers land in latest power rankings?

Presents: Patrick Mahomes

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What ankle injury? After Week 15’s concerns that an ankle issue might sideline him for the regular season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered one of his finest performances, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns. With the top seed secured, he can now rest and recuperate as he pursues the fourth Super Bowl championship of his already-legendary career — perhaps the best gift Santa could deliver. Related: NFL defensive coordinator compares Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady for this reason

Coal: Russell Wilson

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On the opposite sideline, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson played as if his stockings were filled with coal. Against a Chiefs defense missing Chris Jones, Wilson managed just 205 yards with no passing touchdowns and an interception. Though he scored once on the ground, he endured five sacks. During Pittsburgh’s three-game slide, Wilson and the offense have averaged a mere 13 points per contest. Related: NFL insider explains major factors that will affect Russell Wilson’s Pittsburgh Steelers return or departure in 2025

Presents: Travis Kelce

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

For Travis Kelce, the Christmas celebration continued as he set a Chiefs record for most touchdowns by a tight end in team history with 77, surpassing Tony Gonzalez. The future Hall of Famer finished with eight catches for 84 yards and the historic touchdown. Related: New Kansas City Chiefs rumor gives fresh insight on whether 2025 could be Travis Kelce’s final year in NFL

Coal: Steelers defense

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers’ defense had no answers for Mahomes and the Chiefs’ attack. Despite facing a quarterback nursing an ankle injury, Pittsburgh failed to record a sack while surrendering 29 points and 320 passing yards with three touchdowns. The defensive collapse has become a trend, with the unit allowing 30 points per game during their three-game losing streak.

Presents: Lamar Jackson

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Are we sure we want to anoint Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen MVP already? Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns, completing 10 of 15 passes for 168 yards and a 143.9 rating. He also rushed for 87 yards and another score. Additionally, he surpassed Michael Vick for the all-time quarterback rushing yards record. Santa might be giving that award to Jackson instead. Related: Revisiting 7 NFL teams that publicly passed on Lamar Jackson

Coal: C.J. Stroud

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What has happened to Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud? The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year has taken a step back in his second season, as evident in the Christmas Day loss against the Ravens. With the offense failing to score any points, Stroud went 17-for-31 for 185 yards and one interception while being sacked five times. Stroud played like Santa left him no presents under the tree. Related: Houston Texans add Pro Bowl receiver after Tank Dell injury

Presents: Derrick Henry

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ravens running back Derrick Henry cannot be stopped. He rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in the dominating win over the Texans. Henry now has 1,783 yards rushing and 16 total touchdowns (14 rushing) in 17 games. He’s one of the greatest gifts Santa ever gave the Ravens. Related: Jerry Jones defends not signing Derrick Henry, claims running back doesn’t fit in Dallas Cowboys offense

Coal: Texans defense

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans defense was the only unit that scored for Houston during a long Christmas Day, stopping running back Derrick Henry in the end zone for a safety. That was literally the only highlight for the Texans. The defense allowed quarterback Lamar Jackson to dissect them while Henry had his way as the Ravens put up 31 points. It obviously doesn’t help when the offense doesn’t score, but with the way the defense played, it wouldn’t have mattered. Related: Where do the Houston Texans land in latest power rankings?

Presents: Beyoncé

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyoncé was a Christmas present for the world as she “sleighed” it during one of the most anticipated halftime shows in NFL history. The global superstar put on a legendary performance from her “Cowboy Carter” album, with her daughter, Blue Ivy, making an appearance. Click here to watch the full performance.

Coal: DeMeco Ryans

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images