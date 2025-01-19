Biggest winners and losers from Buffalo Bills huge NFL Playoffs Divisional Round win over Baltimore Ravens, including Josh Allen

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The game most NFL fans were looking forward to on Divisional Round weekend of the 2025 NFL playoffs was the Buffalo Bills taking on the Baltimore Ravens. The matchup featured a pair of elite teams that won their divisions and are led by two of the best quarterbacks in the game today. However, when the dust settled (or more like the snow), the Bills came away triumphant by a score of 27-25. Now they head on to a rematch in the AFC Championship against the team they fell to in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs. Before we look ahead, let's look at some of the biggest winners and losers from Buffalo's win over Baltimore.

Winner: Josh Allen

This season, Josh Allen has once again put himself in the discussion for NFL MVP. However, unlike past years where his gunslinger style scored him cool points, he has his best chance at winning the award by playing smart, mistake-free football. But in the playoffs, sometimes smart play during the regular season disappears in the pressurized moments the postseason brings. However, the Buffalo Bills top star continues to play the same way in the playoffs as he did in 2024. While he didn't fill up the stat sheet, he avoided killer turnovers and used his running skills in poor weather to rack up a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Allen continues to quiet his doubters this season.

Loser: Lamar Jackson

For the most part, reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson played well on Sunday night. He tallied 293 total yards and a pair of touchdowns in bad weather. However, what separates the men from the boys in the playoffs is turnovers. And Jackson had a pair of big ones against Buffalo. While they still had a chance to tie the game late, one can only wonder where Baltimore would have been if not for his two turnovers. In another big postseason game, Jackson could not outplay the opposing QB.

Winner: Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin is one of the greatest stories in the Buffalo Bills' history. The world knows about his near-death experience in 2023. And his amazing recovery and return to the field. But this season Hamlin has been more than a feel-good story. And has been a legitimate contributor to a winning team. He did that again on Sunday when he posted eight tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and a QB hit. The Damar Hamlin story continues and now it's headed to the AFC Championship game.

Loser: Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews has been one of the best Baltimore Ravens players of the last decade. The three-time Pro Bowler has been a rock for the franchise since 2018 and one of Lamar Jackson’s most reliable targets. However, in the biggest moment of the season and his career, the tight end dropped a very catchable ball in the end zone that stopped the team from tying the game late in the fourth and ended their season. Andrews will look back on that moment the rest of his life with deep frustration and regret.

Winner: Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott has taken a lot of heat from NFL observers and Bills Mafia over the last few years. It is what comes with high expectations. Not that long ago it seemed like he was on the hot seat and wouldn't be the man to finally bring the franchise its first Super Bowl. However, for the second time in five seasons, McDermott has gotten Buffalo to the AFC title game. At least for one night, the Bills head coach deserves his flowers.

Loser: Baltimore Ravens defense

The Baltimore Ravens defense was one of the best units in the NFL this season. The unit ranked second in our NFL defense rankings had a tall task in front of them on Sunday in trying to slow down the Bills offense. However, even with the help of bad weather, Baltimore could not keep Allen and the Bills out of the end zone enough. It was a moment that showed good defense doesn't always win in playoff games.

Winner: Buffalo Bills fans

