Week 14 NFL offense rankings 2024: 10 best and worst offenses right now, including the surging Eagles and awful Jets

It has been an eventful first 13 weeks of the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. While the worst of the worst is giving defenses around the league easy days at work each week. Ahead of the Week 14 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 14

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit like the Detroit Lions that puts up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 14 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. New York Giants

The Atlanta Falcons offense has a lot of potential. They have a Pro Bowl-level QB in Kirk Cousins, a first-round pick running back with Bijan Robinson, and some nice weapons in the passing game. Yet, this has not been the year the team envisioned when they added the expensive QB in the spring. Week 13 was a low point as the unit was held to just 13 points by the Chargers. Not only did Cousins have his worst game for Atlanta, but it was one of the worst of his career, as he tossed four INTs on Sunday. It wasted a 102-yard performance from Robinson in a game they should have won.

9. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston is now the man under center and has brought life to the unit. In Week 12, it wasn’t pretty as they battled the Steelers in a snow-filled matchup at home. However, despite three turnovers, they battled all night and had an opportunity late. And the former Florida State star took them to the end zone to lock up a big come-from-behind win over the Steelers.

8. Carolina Panthers

After being benched after Week 2, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was given the Carolina Panthers starting QB spot back in Week 8. And while it hasn’t always been pretty, the former Alabama star has been better. Avoiding the turnover issues that plagued him for the last year and a half. In Week 12, he had another rock-solid showing as he tossed for 263 yards and a TD against a good Chiefs defense. While they piled on points late in another loss, considering how bad the offense has been at times over the last two seasons, there were some positives to take out of posting 27 against the defending champs.

7. New York Jets

There was a lot of hope and hype surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense this season. Yet despite some talented weapons, the unit hasn't really taken off (pun intended) in 2024. In Week 13, the rough times continued as the NFL icon threw for under 200 yards (185) for the third straight week and the fifth time this season. They managed just 21 on Sunday and it was not enough in another loss, this time to the Seattle Seahawks. Considering the pieces on offense, how the team has performed since the Davante Adams trade is stunning.

6. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense has been an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. Rookie Drake Maye was expected to get playing time and he has struggled, also as expected. However, he has started to show very nice signs of development in recent games. In Week 13 against the Buccaneers, Young was again solid as he helped keep him in the game while nearly throwing 300 yards. Unfortunately, the Bucs defense completely shut down the run game (78 total yards), and the severely hampered their chances of making the most of two Tampa turnovers on Sunday.

5. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts offense had a legitimate QB controversy on their hands. However, despite Joe Flacco seeming like the better choice, the franchise is thinking long-term and went back to youngster Anthony Richardson. While he has shown improvement in his passing, that was not the case against the Lions in Week 12. That continued this week as he musted just over 100 yards and two INTs to go with his two TDs. Fortunately, they received 144 total yards from the run game, and boy, did they need it in a hard-fought 25-24 win over the Patriots this Sunday.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. And the unit has delivered on those sad assumptions all season. The run game has offered next to nothing, the blocking isn't good and Gardner Minshew has given proof he is better off as a backup. With Minshew out due to an injury, Aidan O'Connell was back under center, and he played well. He hit on 23 of his 35 passes, threw for 340 yards, and posted two TDs. They even got 116 yards from the run game. Unfortunately for them, the Kansas City defense bent but didn't break often, as they only gave up 17 and handed Las Vegas another loss on Friday.

3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans offense has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL over the first 11 weeks of the season. However, they put together their best game of the season against one of the top teams in the league in 2024, the Texans. But they weren’t able to continue that momentum on Sunday against the Commanders. The run game was completely shut down and held to just 35 total yards. And Will Levis barely threw for over 200 yards on the day. Their 19 yards weren’t anywhere enough to keep things competitive during a 42-19 loss to Washington in Week 13.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been a major disappointment this season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available they struggled. However, with him out and Mac Jones filling in the unit has been even worse. In Week 13, the unit played a bit better and was actually in it late against AFC powerhouses the Texans. However, a breakout day from Parker Washington (103 receiving yards and a TD) went all for naught in a tough 23-20 loss on Sunday.

1. New York Giants

The New York Giants offense has been terrible all season, and it led to QB Daniel Jones being benched and released after Week 12. This week Drew Lock got the start after Tommy DeVito was unable to suit up and brought a little life to the offense. They scored 20 or more for just the fourth time this season, but their 20 points weren't enough to score a win over the Cowboys. In defeat, Lock shockingly led the team in rushing with 57 yards and a TD on just four rushes.

Top 10 NFL Offense in Week 14

In today's game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 14 slate of games.

10. Washington Commanders

Top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been everything the Washington Commanders offense could have hoped for and more. The rookie QB has been a threat through the air and on the ground and has been key in being a contender for the NFC East title this season. After a very rough day last week, the Commanders' offense came back to life on Sunday when they dropped 42 on the Titans. Daniels hit on 25 of his 30 passes and threw three more TDs. Running back Brian Robinson gave the unit balance with 103 yards and a TD on just 16 carries this weekend.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield's magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense had been one of the best in the league for much of the season. When healthy. In Week 13, they were in a surprising shootout against division rivals the Panthers. For much of the year, Mayfield has played like a star. However, he let this game be much closer than it should have been due to two INTs. Fortunately, a breakout game from fourth-round pick Bucky Irving (152 rushing yards) helped them avoid an ugly loss on Sunday.

8. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have the tools to be an elite offense in 2024. However, they have been up and down throughout the season, even with Love back on the field following an injury earlier in the campaign. Following a good showing in a Week 11 win, they continued that momentum in a dominant victory over the 49ers last week. They were again in a rhythm on Thanksgiving as they posted 30 points in another win, this time against the Dolphins. Love needed just 28 passes to throw for 274 yards and two TDs. And the run game chipped in with 114 rushing yards (four players had 20 or more yards).

7. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024, but they continue to chug along, put up points, and win games by making big plays when it matters most. However, the last few weeks have been a struggle at times. In Week 12, they had a big day in a win over the Panthers. However, on Friday they were unable to keep that momentum. Nevertheless, their 19 points were enough to score another win on Black Friday against rivals the Raiders. Mahomes threw for over 300, they finally had Isaiah Pacheco back in the lineup, and he chipped in 44 yards on the ground in the victory.

6. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. However, after a red-hot start, they have hit some bumps in the road in recent weeks. Week 10 was a perfect example of that as CPOY favorite Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in their game against the Jaguars. But after a strong showing last week, they continued that momentum in Week 12 by posting 30 in a big win against the Bears. On Sunday, they were in a dog fight against the Cardinals and needed ten big points in the fourth to scratch out a win. While the unit didn't fill up the stat sheet, they made the most of two big turnovers in a hard-fought 23-20 win.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past. While they have had some big days in 2024, the unit has been up and down all season. However, in the second half of the season, they have looked much more like the offense that was considered among the very best the last few seasons. In Week 13, the unit had a big day as they put up an impressive 38 points against a good Steelers defense. Sadly, While Burrow threw for over 300 yards and three TDs, his three turnovers were killer as they fill 44-38 to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

4. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense entered Week 13 as one of the top units in 2024. Last week, they had a big day as they helped to post 30 in a win against the Chargers. However, they struggled mightily against a very good Eagles defense on Sunday. The Ravens’ vaunted rushing attack was held down for much of the day and they only had 12 until posted a final-minute touchdown when the game was out of reach. While they had 19 on the final scoreboard, Baltimore had a rough day against Philly.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, since the talented pass catcher returned the unit has soared in recent weeks (pun intended). In Week 13, however, they faced a strong Baltimore defense, and the passing game was completely shut down. Star QB Jalen Hurts barely threw for over 100 yards on Sunday. But, MVP candidate Saquon Barkley came up big again as his 107 yards on the ground played a massive role in their 21-12 road win this weekend against the Ravens.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense has been one of the best in the league all season with a team effort and smart play. They don't always fill up the stat sheet but they continue to put up a boatload of points. Just like they did in Week 12 against one of the very best defenses in the game, the Chiefs. They continued that strong play on Sunday night and dropped 35 points on the 49ers and locked up a fifth straight division title. The victory was all the more impressive because they put up very solid numbers in near-blizzard conditions throughout the evening. The Bills offense has built some major steam in recent weeks.

1. Detroit Lions

