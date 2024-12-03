Week 14 fantasy RB rankings: Fantasy analysis of NFL stats, matchups for best fantasy running backs

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Our Week 14 fantasy RB rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy running backs this week. From highlighting backs with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst run defenses in the NFL to some running backs with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let's dive into our fantasy RB rankings for Week 14.

20. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals – vs Seattle Seahawks

Since overhauling their linebacker corps, the Seattle Seahawks have held opponents to 84.3 rushing yards per game, 1 rushing touchdown and a 3.9 yards-per-carry average in the last four games. That includes a recent matchup against James Conner (8 yards on 7 carries). Conner’s pass-catch work – 4.1 targets per game since Week 6 – keeps him as an RB2, but the final numbers could be underwhelming.

19. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants – vs New Orleans Saints

We want Tyrone Tracy Jr to be higher in our Week 14 fantasy RB rankings, especially against the New Orleans Saints – 136 rush ypg (seventh-most) and 5.1 ypc (most) allowed. Unfortunately, the New York Giants are still limiting the rookie's touches. Projected to receive 10-13 carries, Tracy can at least be a back-end RB2 but the upside is higher if he gets 18-plus carries for the first time since Week 10.



18. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Tony Pollard couldn’t get anything going this past week against the Washington Commanders, netting just 68 scrimmage yards on 12 touches. Prior to that performance, the Tennessee Titans running back was averaging 94 scrimmage yards per game. At the very least, Pollard should be a strong RB2 in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (146.1 rushing yards and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game allowed since October).

17. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings – vs Atlanta Falcons

The hot-and-cold performances continue from Aaron Jones. A week after eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the first time since September, Jones followed it up with 2 fumbles (1 lost) and just 28 scrimmage yards this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. This is a better matchup, Though, we're interested to see which version of the Atlanta Falcons run defense – 133.1 rush ypg allowed from Weeks 1-9 and 85.7 rush ypg allowed from Weeks 10-13 – shows up on Sunday.

16. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Rookie running back Bucky Irving was the featured player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense and he feasted on the league’s worst run defense. While we don’t anticipate Irving will replicate his numbers (185 scrimmage yards), there’s no reason to think the running back with 3 touchdowns and a 104.3 rushing-yards-per-game average over the last three weeks can’t deliver another strong performance.

15. Breece Hall, New York Jets – @ Miami Dolphins

Even playing through an injury as of late, Breece Hall still boasts a 4.99 yards-per-carry average from Weeks 8-13. The New York Jets running back has also averaged 86.8 scrimmage yards per game. What knocks him down several spots in our Week 14 fantasy RB rankings is the matchup against a Miami Dolphins defense that has ceded just 84.3 rushing yards and 0.3 rushing touchdowns per game over the last six weeks.

14. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys – vs Cincinnati Bengals

As soon as the Dallas Cowboys made Rico Dowdle their featured running back, the run game dramatically improved. Dowdle is coming off his first 100-yard game, giving him a per-game average of 70.8 rushing yards and 12.8 receiving yards per contest over the last five games. Facing the worst defense in the NFL, Dowdle is a clear-cut RB2 who will be well-rested after playing on Thanksgiving.

13. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks – @ Arizona Cardinals

In the last four games, opponents have averaged just 70.3 rushing yards per contest with a 3.5 yards-per-carry average against the Arizona Cardinals. Kenneth Walker III also had first-hand experience with this unit, just a few weeks removed from totaling just 41 yards on 16 carries against Arizona. Walker's primary path to being a high-end RB2 in Week 4 rests on him being involved in the passing game, like he was (52 yards on 4 receptions) in the Week 12 battle against the Cardinals.

12. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers – vs Chicago Bears

With Christian McCaffrey seemingly lost for the season, Jordan Mason returns to his role as the San Francisco 49ers featured running back. In his first seven games this season without McCaffrey, Masona averaged 95.3 rushing yards per game with a 5.21 yards-per-carry average. He’s a low-end RB1 on Sunday against a Chicago Bears defense that allowed 5.1 yards per carry and 158.2 rushing yards per game from Weeks 8-13.

11. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions – vs Green Bay Packers

David Montgomery has a little ownage on the Green Bay Packers. In 10 career games, he's averaged 96 scrimmage yards per contest. The Packers have also allowed seven opponents to rush for 120-plus yards this season, including four games of 140-plus yards. Montgomery might only get 60-70 yards on Thursday, but he'll likely find the end zone.

10. D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears – @ San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears play-caller and now interim coach Thomas Brown unlocked this offense. While it hasn’t yielded the most impressive NFL stats from D’Andre Swift yet – 2.88 yards per carry in last two games – we’re confident that changes on Sunday. An injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers defense ranks 27tg in Rush EPA allowed (0.003) since Week 8, with opponents averaging 138.8 rushing yards per game with 14 touchdowns (2.3 rushing touchdowns per game).

9. James Cook, Buffalo Bills – @ Los Angeles Rams

James Cook got a significant bump in our Week 14 fantasy RB rankings after his Sunday Night Football showcase. The Buffalo Bills running back turned 14 carries into 107 rushing yards, his second 100-yard game of the season. We still have some concerns regarding a split workload with Ray Davis but after a performance like that, we think the volume will be there. Plus, Cook's opponent has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game (144.2) this season.

8. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams – vs Buffalo Bills

The Kyren Williams stats over the last six games speak for themselves. From Weeks 8-13, the Los Angeles Rams running back averaged 94 scrimmage yards per game and averaged 4.62 yards per carry. While he only scored 3 total touchdowns over that six-week span, all of them came in the last three games. Plus, opponents have averaged 125.3 rush ypg and 5.2 ypc against the Buffalo Bills over the last month.

7. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals – @ Dallas Cowboys

Chase Brown has been on a tear over the last month. In his past four games, the Cincinnati Bengals running back averaged 24 touches and 123.5 scrimmage yards per contest with 3 total touchdowns. Facing the second-worst run defense in the NFL – 147.6 rushing ypg and 21 rushing touchdowns allowed – Brown should be one of the best fantasy running backs this week.

6. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers – @ Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions front seven has been decimated by injuries, so the NFL stats allowed by this defense when healthy can be discounted. That’s great news for Josh Jacobs, who has averaged 4.4 yards per carry and 109 scrimmage yards per game with 9 total touchdowns over the last eight games. Jacobs is a locked-in RB1 moving forward and he can deliver another excellent stat line for fantasy managers on Thursday in Detroit.

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints – @ New York Giants

Alvin Kamara has been one of the best fantasy running backs over the last two weeks, averaging 4.59 yards per carry and 94 scrimmage yards per game. He now draws a Week 14 matchup against a New York Giants defense that has surrendered 159.4 rushing yards per game with a 5.3 yards-per-carry average over the last two months. Even in non-PPR, Kamara should be near the top of fantasy RB rankings this week.

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – @ Minnesota Vikings

Rushing yards have been hard to come by for Bijan Robinson in the last two weeks, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. However, the Atlanta Falcons running back is still averaging 121.8 scrimmage yards and 24 touches per game over the last month. It's also worth noting that the Minnesota Vikings have allowed three of their last seven opponents to rush for 100-plus yards. With linebacker Ivan Pace on IR, this is a fairly good matchup for Robinson.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions – vs Green Bay Packers

In a potentially very-high-scoring Thursday Night Football game, Jahmyr Gibbs is poised for an excellent performance. He only received 12 touches the last time he faced the Green Bay Packers, but he turned those looks into 76 scrimmage yards. Gibbs is also averaging 5.97 yards per carry this season, so fantasy managers can feel pretty confident betting on 15-plus touches turning into 80-plus yards and a touchdown.

2. De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins – vs New York Jets

De’Von Achane is now the central figure in the Miami Dolphins offense. The 5-foot-9 running back has scored 7 total touchdowns in the last six games, averaging 17 touches and 91 scrimmage yards per game. Achane isn’t exactly in an offense tailor-made for success on the ground, but he’ll get 4-plus receptions and 70-plus scrimmage yards against this New York Jets defense.

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – vs Carolina Panthers

