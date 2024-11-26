Week 13 fantasy RB rankings: Analyzing NFL stats, matchups for best fantasy running backs this week

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Our Week 13 fantasy RB rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy running backs this week. From highlighting backs with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst run defenses in the NFL to some players with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let’s dive into our fantasy RB rankings for Week 13.



Related: Week 13 fantasy rankings

20. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Facing one of the league’s top run defenses, Chuba Hubbard finished with just 58 rushing yards on 16 carries (3.63 ypc). However, he saved his day with a touchdown. It should be much easier for Hubbard to find some running lanes in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through 11 games, the Bucs’ defense has allowed the 10th-highest yards per carry (4.7) and they’ve surrendered 10 rushing touchdowns over that span.

19. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals – @ Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has bailed out fantasy managers in PPR leagues over the last two games, pulling in 5 receptions for 40-plus receiving yards in both contests. Unfortunately, he also mustered just 19 carries for 45 rushing yards during that two-week span. Facing the best run defense in football – 3.6 yards per carry and 74.7 rushing yards per game allowed – Conner will again need that receiving work to be an RB2 in fantasy football. Related: Week 13 fantasy QB rankings: Evaluating NFL stats, matchups for best fantasy quarterbacks this week

18. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings – vs Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Aaron Jones finally broke free on Sunday, recording his first 100-yard game since Sept. 22. While he hasn’t been especially effective as of late – 3.78 yards-per-carry average in the last five games – he did average 21 touches per game over that span. However, Jones is pushed down a few spots in our Week 13 fantasy RB rankings because the Arizona Cardinals’ last five opponents have averaged just 84.4 rushing yards and 0.4 rushing touchdowns per game with a 3.8 yards-per-carry average.

17. James Cook, Buffalo Bills – vs San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The issue with James Cook is the inconsistency with touches. Before the bye, he received just 9 carries in a 30-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He also had just 10 carries two weeks prior against the Miami Dolphins. Fortunately, Cook’s fantasy floor remains high because he’s a safe bet for 4-plus targets and those looks could turn into 20-plus receiving yards. Cook is a mid-tier RB2 without any real RB1 upside. Related: Week 13 fantasy TE rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for best fantasy tight ends

16. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We’re tentatively holding out hope that Isiah Pacheco returns to the field in Week 13. The Kansas City Chiefs activated his practice window two weeks ago and their star running back is trending in the right direction. While Kansas City only rushed for 82 yards with a 2.8 yards-per-carry average the last time they faced the Las Vegas Raiders, Pacheco’s return could provide a huge spark for the run game against an opponent that has already seemingly waved the white flag on the season.

15. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – @ Carolina Panthers

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving is still a part of a committee backfield, but this matchup should make him an RB2 in Week 3. The Carolina Panthers have the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing the most rushing yards per game (160.4) and the second-most rushing touchdowns (17). Related: NFL Week 13 predictions, projecting every game on the NFL schedule

14. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions – vs Chicago Bears

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently questionable for Thursday Night Football due to a shoulder injury, the Detroit Lions might limit David Montgomery’s workload even if he plays. For now, we’re expecting him to play and there’s a very high chance he finds the end zone with 60-plus scrimmage yards against a bad Chicago Bears run defense.

13. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints – vs Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Plenty will be targeting running backs against the Los Angeles Rams defense after they just allow over 240 scrimmage yards to Saquon Barkley. However, it’s worth noting that Rams’ opponents averaged just 90.8 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry in four contests prior to SNF. Plus, the New Orleans Saints offensive line isn’t anywhere near the Eagles’ level. Alvin Kamara is still a great starting option, but we’d put him in RB2 territory this week with no teams on the bye.

12. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers – vs Miami Dolphins

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Jacobs has found a home with the Green Bay Packers. Coming off a three-touchdown performance, Jacobs is averaging 4/7 yards per carry since Week 5 and 107 scrimmage yards per game with 8 total touchdowns. He’ll be the focal point on Thursday versus the Miami Dolphins, but it’s worth noting they haven’t allowed 100-plus rushing yards since October. 20. Related: Richest NFL owners

11. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks – @ New York Jets

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker could be one of the best fantasy running backs if he had even a league-average offensive line. Instead, the Seattle Seahawks running back is often forced to avoid defenders in the backfield just to get a few positive yards. Even behind this offensive line, Walker should fare very well against a New York Jets defense that has allowed 139.2 rushing yards per game and 12 rushing touchdowns in their last six games.

10. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers – @ Buffalo Bills

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In three games since making his return, Christian McCaffrey is averaging just 3.47 yards per carry and he’s coming off a season-worst performance against the Green Bay Packers (2.82 ypc average). He just doesn’t seem to have the same explosiveness and the state of the San Francisco 49ers offensive line only makes it worse. With that said, the Buffalo Bills defense has allowed the third-highest yards-per-carry average (4.9) in the NFL this season.

9. Breece Hall, New York Jets – vs Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets are a disaster, but Breece Hall isn’t part of the problem. From Weeks 6-11, he averaged 20 touches and 147.7 scrimmage yards per game with 3 total touchdowns. Ordinarily, we’d love this matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. However, their run defense seems to have improved as of late with opponents averaging just 82.7 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry. Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

8. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens – vs Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once viewed as a viable NFL MVP candidate, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry’s production has slipped recently. He’s averaged just 78 rushing yards per game in the last month and he does very little as a pass-catching threat (3 receptions). In a game where the Ravens offense might be in catch-up mode against the Philadelphia Eagles, we’re tempering our expectations for Henry.

7. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams – @ New Orleans Saints

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Behind a healthy Los Angeles Rams offensive line, Kyren Williams averaged 4.8 yards per carry in the last three weeks. He remains the featured back in Los Angeles (17 touches per game) and is the go-to guy near the goal line. That’s everything we’re looking for against a New Orleans Saints defense that has allowed 150 rushing yards and 1.4 rushing touchdowns per game with a 5.3 yards-per-carry average since Week 3. Also Read: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com

6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts – @ New England Patriots

Credit: Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor has become quite a bit of a game-script-dependent running back, but this matchup bodes well for him in Week 13. The Indianapolis Colts defense allowed its last 10 opponents to average 136.1 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry. The presence of Anthony Richardson makes this Colts run defense even more difficult to contain. Taylor’s got a legitimate shot at a 100-yard game on Sunday.

5. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – vs Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In their last five games before a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, The Atlanta Falcons gave Bijan Robinson 22 touches per game and he averaged 5.3 yards per carry and 7.8 yards per reception. He is one of the best fantasy running backs right now, but this is a tough matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns (3) and the 10th-fewest rushing yards per game (110.5). Related: 2025 NFL Draft order

4. De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins – @ Green Bay Packers

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

De’Von Achane will remain one of the best fantasy running backs for the rest of the season as long as he keeps being a central part of the Miami Dolphins passing game. He only averaged 3.2 yards per carry against the Patriots, but he turned 4 receptions into 24 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. From Weeks 6-11, Achane has averaged 18 touches and 94 scrimmage yards per game. The Green Bay Packers have allowed seven opponents to rush for 120-plus yards this season and this figures to be a relatively high-scoring Thanksgiving game.

3. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans offensive line is starting to become a bigger problem for Joe Mixon, which is a big part of the reason he’s recorded under 50 rushing yards and a 1.9 yards-per-carry average in two of his last three games. What we can’t deny is that the Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the worst defenses in football, as evidenced by their last six opponents averaging 160.3 rushing yards per game, 4.5 yards per carry and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per contest (Pro Football Reference). Related: NFL Week 13 power rankings

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – @ Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Coming off one of the best individual performances in NFL history, Saquon Barkley only falls short of the top spot in our fantasy RB rankings because of the matchup. Just three teams have rushed for 100-plus yards against the Baltimore Ravens this season, with 9 opponents averaging fewer than 4 yards per carry and five failing to rush for a touchdown. Barkley is obviously one of the best fantasy running backs this year, but we think his ceiling is lowered in this game. Related: NFL defense rankings, Week 13 fantasy defense rankings

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions – vs Chicago Bears

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images