Week 11 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and worst offenses right now, including the Eagles, Lions, and Jets

It has been an eventful start to the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses are starting to separate themselves from the pack. While the worst of the worst is giving defenses around the league some easy Sundays. Ahead of the Week 11 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 11

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit that puts up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week's matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 11 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. New York Jets

There was a lot of hope and hype surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense this season. Yet despite some talented weapons, the unit hasn't really taken off (pun intended) in 2024. Week 10 was another low point as they managed just six points in another awful loss, this time to the Cardinals. Rodgers threw for just 151 yards and new addition Davante Adams reeled in only 31 receiving yards. The Jets QB continues to get more reasons to call it a career after this season.

9. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense has been up and down over the season’s first nine weeks. It was to be expected with rookie QB Bo Nix under center. After a pair of good games, the Broncos O has struggled the last two weeks and only managed 14 against a talented Chiefs defense on Sunday. While Nix hit on 22 of his 30 passes and tossed two TDs, he only averaged just over seven yards per pass. The rushing attack only managing 78 total yards didn’t help.

8. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense went into the season hoping top overall pick Caleb Williams could avoid the classic mistakes of a rookie QB early in the season. The former USC star has had some big days in his debut season. However, Week 10 one not one of them. Williams was mauled by the Pats front as he was sacked nine times and hit on just 16 of his 30 passes as he was harassed all day. The run game was also held in check by New England on a day when the offense only scored three points.

7. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense was an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. It is why Jacoby Brissett was benched for No. 1 pick Drake Maye. As expected the former North Carolina star has had to deal with growing pains during his rookie season in the league. However, after a rough day in Week 9, he delivered a solid performance in a dominant win over the Bears on Sunday. While the Pats O didn't have specific standout performers, they got a solid all-around performance from multiple skills players (144 total rushing yards and three receivers with 40 or more yards) in their 19-3 victory.

6. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts offense has a legitimate QB controversy on their hands. Anthony Richardson is meant to be the team’s future franchise QB. However, the former Gators star has struggled in his sophomore season and greybeard Joe Flacco has been impressive in several relief performances. After showing a lack of toughness Richardson lost the starting job after Week 8. Unfortunately, Flacco did not deliver the goods in Week 10 against the Bills. His three INTs and one fumble cost Inay a chance to score a big upset win. It also wasted a 114-yard day performance from running back Jonathan Taylor.

5. Carolina Panthers

After being benched after Week 2, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was given the Carolina Panthers starting QB spot back in Week 8. And while it hasn't always been pretty, the former Alabama star has been better. Avoiding the turnover issues that plagued him for the last year and a half. In Week 10 against the Giants, although he only threw for 126 yards he didn't give up the ball in a big win. Young's efforts were aided by another big day from RB Chuba Hubbard (153 yards and a TD) who led the way as they posted 20 in a second straight win.

4. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston led the unit to a surprise victory last week. Unfortunately, the former Bucs QB reverted back to the form fans are familiar with as he tossed three INTs in an ugly 27-10 loss to the Chargers in Week 9. However, it wasn’t all on Winston as the run game mustered just 79 combined yards on Sunday.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. Gardner Minshew was given the starting job but lost it after a few weeks. Unfortunately, a hand injury to Aidan O'Connell has thrust the veteran back up into the lead role. Sadly, his fortunes were no different in another loss in Week 9, this time to the Bengals. Things got so bad for Minshew that he was eventually pulled in their 41-24 loss and replaced by failed Falcons starter Desmond Ridder. After the former Cincinnati star put up a decent showing against the Bengals, he is likely to be in line for the start next weekend.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans offense has been the worst offense in the NFL over the first nine weeks of the season. On Sunday, Will Levis was back under center and there was hope that it could ignite the struggling unit. Unfortunately, the regular starting QB wasted 132 combined yards from the run game as he and the receivers couldn’t bring more balance to the unit in Week 10 and the Titans managed just 17 points.

1. New York Giants

The poor play of New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has continued in 2024 and is a major reason why they are among the worst offenses in the NFL this year. G-Men fans were given another example of that in Week 10 as Jones tossed two more interceptions in another frustrating loss. This time to the lowly Panthers, 20-17. It wasted another strong showing from rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. who rumbled for 103 yards and a TD on just 18 carries.

Top 10 NFL Offense in Week 11

In today's game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 11 slate of games.

10. Washington Commanders

Top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been everything the Washington Commanders offense could have hoped for and more. The rookie QB has been a threat through the air and on the ground and has been key in leading the team to seven wins. However, the offense could not get win eight on Sunday against the Steelers. While receiver Terry McLaurin had a big day (113 yards) there was not nearly enough help from the unit's other skills players during a 28-27 loss in Week 10.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield's magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense had been one of the best in the league to begin the season. However, major injuries to their top two receivers have had an effect in recent weeks. It showed in a frustrating 23-20 loss to the 49ers in Week 10. Star QB Baker Mayfield managed only 117 yards threw the air against San Fran and the run game couldn't pick up the slack as they totaled 110 yards on the ground in defeat.

8. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. However, after a red-hot start, they have hit some bumps in the road in recent weeks. Week 10 was a perfect example of that as Comeback Player of the Year favorite Sam Darnold threw three interceptions in their game against the Jaguars. Fortunately, their 12 points were shockingly enough to get a victory thanks to some huge help from their defense on Sunday.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past. While they have had some big days in 2024, the unit has been up and down all season. However, in Week 10 the momentum swung upwards and delivered some great results for the unit. The Cincy passing game was on fire as Ja'Marr Chase posted an insane 264 receiving yards and 3 TDs on just 11 catches. Yet, despite 428 passing yards from Burrow and 34 points put on the board it wasn't enough as they lost a shootout to rivals the Ravens.

6. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans offense has shown this season how formidable and dominant they can be. However, on occasion, they have had some surprising performances. Week 10 was a tale of two games as they dominated the Lions in the first half. Scoring 23 early points against the Detroit defense. Unfortunately, that was all they got as they were surprisingly shut out in the second half. The run game was held in check and two big interceptions from CJ Stroud sunk their chances on Sunday night.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, with the talented pass catcher back the unit has soared in recent weeks. While they didn't put up monster stats on Sunday, they were efficient and made the plays they needed to en route to a dominant 34-6 win over rivals the Cowboys in Week 10.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024 but they continue to chug along and win games by making big plays when it matters most. Their game in Week 10 was not one they will enjoy reviewing video on Tuesday but in the end, they still did enough to get a 16-14 win over the Broncos. Patrick Mahomes was the standout on Sunday as he threw for 266 and a TD in the victory.

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. After some early season struggles this year, the unit has hit a groove in the last few weeks. In Week 10 they hit a season-low as Jared Goff shockingly threw five interceptions against the Texans. Yet, despite an awful first half the unit rallied after their defense kept them in the game they still managed 26 points in a huge win over Houston.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense has been one of the best in the league all season with a team effort and smart play. They don't always fill up the stat sheet but yet they continue to put up a boatload of points. Like they did in Week 10 as they dropped 30 in a win over the Colts on Sunday. Allen threw two INTs and on most days that would have cost them. Fortunately, Indy QB Joe Flacco tossed three INTs of his own.

1. Baltimore Ravens

