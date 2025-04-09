5 ideal Trey Hendrickson trade landing spots ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, after leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks, Trey Hendrickson requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals. Over a month has gone by since Hendrickson’s trade request. Several other players, including a pair of teammates, have since signed massive contract extensions, but not Hendrickson, who’s set to enter the final year of his contrac.

Even though there hasn't been any movement on the Hendrickson trade front the possibility of him being sent to a new team hasn't dissipated.

Dallas Cowboys

One of the teams that's picking in the top-10 selections, the Dallas Cowboys are always looking to mkae a splash. Trading for the NFL's reigning sack leader would certainly qualify.

Indianapolis Colts

With Hendrickson's former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo now calling the shots for the Colts' defense, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Indianapolis is considering a move..

Detroit Lions

With the Detroit Lions still seeking a second pass rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson, why not go all in for Hendrickson? The Bengals are reportedly seeking a trade return involving a first-round pick and the Lions' selection at 28 won't land them someone as good as Hendrickson anyway.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need to build a better pass-rush after finishing 31st in sacks last season. Adding a four-time Pro Bowler like Hendrickson should give the Falcons a sizable boost if they can present a strong enough trade offer.

Green Bay Packers

