5 Super Bowl underdogs to watch in the NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs begin on Saturday. Most fans have these four teams as the biggest favorites to make the Super Bowl: the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs. But who are the "dark horse" teams or Super Bowl underdogs? We have a list of the five biggest dark horse contenders ahead of the NFL Playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were an unknown coming into the 2024 season with a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, and a change in offensive system, going from a predominately passing attack to shifting to a more balanced offense. It was successful as Los Angeles went 11-6, earning the fifth seed in the AFC. Why are the Chargers a dark horse contender? We think the Chargers are a dark horse Super Bowl contender because they can run the football effectively and have an outstanding defense. Los Angeles has the best scoring defense in the NFL only allowing 18 points per game. Those two factors translate to postseason wins. Although Herbert had a great season with 23 passing touchdowns, only three interceptions, and 3,870 yards, he does not have to single-handedly carry the load like in years past.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South at 10-7 and finished by winning six of their final seven games. They scored 25 points in all six of those wins. Why are the Buccaneers a dark horse contender? We believe Tampa is a dark horse Super Bowl team because of how explosive their offense is in any given week. Additionally, they are the only NFC team to have beaten the Detroit Lions this season. They won their regular season matchup back in Week 2, 20-16. Granted, things were totally different then compared to now. However, they've shown they are fully capable of doing it again in the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams started this season 1-4 as they dealt with injuries to both wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but they got hot and won nine of their last 12 regular season games to finish 10-7 and win the NFC West in stunning fashion. They are certainly one of our dark horse Super Bowl contenders. Why are the Rams a dark horse contender? The Rams are a dark horse contender because they are peaking at the right time and have the offensive firepower to keep up with the two biggest NFC favorites: the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. They run the ball just as well as those two teams, which is the key to beating them: run the ball to limit their possessions.

Baltimore Ravens

It's strange to call a 12-5 team a dark horse contender, but that's exactly what the Baltimore Ravens are. Most people believe in the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills as the two AFC Super Bowl favorites. But don't count out Baltimore. Why are the Ravens a dark horse contender? The Ravens are a dark horse because of one big threat on their offense that they did not have last year: running back Derrick Henry. Henry fits exactly what the Ravens want to do offensively: a run-heavy scheme and creating deception in the backfield. Baltimore led the NFL in most rushing yards per game, averaging 188 per contest. An elite running game travels well in the postseason. They also are third in the league in scoring, averaging 30 points a game. Maybe this is finally the year the Ravens break through and make a deep playoff run.

Washington Commanders

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images