6 Bold Predictions For Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card Game In 2025 NFL Playoffs

It has come full circle for the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles as the two teams will face each other Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Both teams kicked off the season in Brazil as the Birds came out on top, 34-29. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley immediately displayed his greatness in what turned out to be a 2,000-yard season, rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns but was also picked off twice. As for the Packers, Jordan Love had 260 passing yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, before suffering a sprained MCL near the end of the matchup that cost him two games.

The Packers are not your typical No. 7 seed as they are balanced on both sides of the ball. But they will be coming into enemy territory at Lincoln Financial Field, where nearly 70,000 Eagles fans will do everything in their power to get under Green Bay players’ skins. The Eagles are five-point favorites (according to ESPN Bet). Here are our six bold predictions for the Wild Card playoff game.