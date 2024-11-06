Five teams on upset alert in NFL Week 10, including the Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just like in past weeks, we have another list of teams on upset alert in NFL Week 10. Notable games include the Detroit Lions facing the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Washington Commanders, and the Denver Broncos trying to knock off the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Who's on upset alert this week?

Houston Texans over the Detroit Lions

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions continue to roll, as they improved their record to 7-1 with a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers last week. Many people consider them to be the best team in football. However, they have a tough test this week as they head to Houston to face the Texans. Houston fell to 6-3 with a 21-13 loss to the New York Jets. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite this Sunday, but we've got Houston for the upset. Why the Week 10 upset? The reason we believe Houston can pull the upset off is for two reasons: their defense and the potential return of a key weapon on offense. They allow the second-fewest total yards per game across the league, 281.7. Additionally, the Texans' defense has the fourth-most sacks in the league with 29. Offensively, quarterback C.J. Stroud could get his top weapon back in wide receiver Nico Collins. Detroit allows 266 passing yards per game, ranking 28th in the league, so there's plenty to suggest an upset it possible.

Pittsburgh Steelers over Washington Commanders

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The marquee game in the early afternoon window occurs between the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers against the 7-2 Washington Commanders. Pittsburgh is coming off a bye week, while the Commanders beat the New York Giants, 27-22. Washington is a three-point favorite on Sunday, but we have the Steelers on upset watch. Why the Week 10 upset? We're picking Pittsburgh because of how their defense has continued to be stellar all season. While the Commanders are averaging 29.2 PPG, the third-most in the NFL the Steelers defense can shut down any offense. They rank second in fewest points allowed per game only giving up 15. Look for T.J. Watt to make an impact during this game.

Cincinnati Bengals over Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens in primetime on Thursday night. Baltimore is now 6-3 coming off a blowout 41-10 win against the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 41-24. The Ravens are 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, but we're picking Cincinnati. Why the Week 10 upset? The reason we are picking the Bengals is because they are the more desperate team in need of a win. If they win, they get back to .500 and squarely in the mix for a playoff wild card spot. If they lose, 4-6 is an extremely tough hill to climb given how competitive the entire conference is. Thursday is a must win game.

Miami Dolphins over Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a last-second 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, dropping to 2-6. However, the positive is that their offense is back on track, scoring a total of 54 points over the last two weeks. On the other side, the Los Angeles Rams are coming off a huge 26-20 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams are favored by a point on Monday night, and we're picking the Dolphins for the upset. Why the Week 10 upset? Although this could be a high-scoring game, given the offensive talent on both teams, we believe the Dolphins' defense will make up the difference. They rank fourth in fewest passing yards allowed per game, only allowing 183. The Rams allow 226 passing yards per game.

Denver Broncos over Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images