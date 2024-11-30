Five NFL teams on upset alert in Week 13, including the Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Who is on upset alert in Week 13? Notable games this Sunday include the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals facing the Minnesota Vikings, and the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the Cincinnati Bengals. But which teams could get into trouble on Sunday?

Arizona Cardinals over Minnesota Vikings

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

This is a sneaky good game. The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals, who are coming off a difficult divisional loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings are 9-2, coming off a 30-27 overtime win against the Chicago Bears. While Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite, we’re picking Arizona. Why the Week 13 upset?



We are picking the Cardinals because the Vikings continue to live and die by the art of playing close games. Specifically, seven of their 11 games have been decided by eight points or less. In last Sunday's game, they gave up an 11-point lead in the final minute and a half of regulation against the Chicago Bears. That has to eventually come back to bite them, right?

Pittsburgh Steelers over Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

It's a classic AFC North showdown as the 8-3 Pittsburgh Steelers face the 4-7 Cincinnati Bengals. Throw the records out when it comes to these two teams, because anything can happen. The Bengals are favored by three, but we're rolling with the Steelers for the upset. Why the Week 13 upset? We are picking the Steelers because they have a far better defense than the Bengals do. Pittsburgh can slow down any team, no matter how good the opposing offense is. Cincinnati ranks sixth in scoring offense (27 points per game), and the Steelers rank third in scoring defense (17 points allowed per game). The Bengals, on the other hand, have had a bad defense all season long and can't stop anybody. They rank 28th in scoring defense, giving up 27 points per game.

Philadelphia Eagles over Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have been on fire lately, winning seven straight games. They are 9-2 and just running through teams, literally. Running back Saquon Barkley has firmly put himself in the MVP conversation. Last week in particular, he made a statement rushing for 255 yards against the Rams. This week, he takes on the 8-4 Baltimore Ravens, who boast the No. 2 rush defense in the league. Baltimore is a three-point favorite this Sunday, but we're picking Philadelphia. Why the Week 13 upset? We believe the Eagles can pull off the upset because they can run the ball so effectively with Barkley. Philadelphia has the top rushing offense in the league, averaging 193 yards per game. It will be a tall task for the Ravens to slow them down.



Tennessee Titans over Washington Commanders

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Commanders are on a bit of a slide right now at 7-5, losing three consecutive games, including last week against the Dallas Cowboys, 34-26. They are facing a 3-8 Tennessee Titans team who pulled off a shocking 32-27 upset over the Houston Texans last week. This weekend, the Commanders are six-point favorites over Tennessee, yet we have the Titans winning this one. Why the Week 13 upset? We have the Titans pulling off the upset because they have the No. 2 ranked defense in the NFL, only allowing 276 yards per game. Additionally, they have the top-ranked pass defense, only allowing 185 yards a game. They are certainly up for the challenge against a high-flying Commanders offense led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images