Here’s what you need to know about Malachi Corley’s brief tenure with the New York Jets, which ended Tuesday when he failed to make the 53-man roster and was cut before his second pro season. The 23-year-old wide receiver had as many receptions (3) as he did uniform numbers.

That’s right. For the record, Corley caught three passes for 16 yards as a rookie last season. That’s one per uniform number. Corley started with No. 17, and moved to 14 after Davante Adams arrived and claimed his preferred digits. Corley switched to No. 6 in training camp this year, though that didn’t bring him any better luck.

That’s not quite the lasting legacy Corley — nor the Jets — expected from the hyped third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Remember, then-coach Robert Saleh texted then-GM Joe Douglas “No Matter What” with a photo of Corley attached, a nod to the popular movie “Draft Day” And Douglas then made a trade with the Carolina Panthers to move up seven spots in the third round to select Corley at No. 65 overall.

So fired up were the Jets to land Corley that they posted the text exchange on social media.

This is real — and it’s AMAZING. #Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh with a “Draft Day” reference this morning via text…



Malachi Corley no matter what. https://t.co/Zps50JqUsM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 27, 2024

Dubbed the “YAC King” for his ability pile up receiving yards after making a reception as a college star at Western Kentucky, Corley never got untracked with the Jets. Nor did he come close to living up to the hype. He had five yards after catch on three NFL receptions.

In fact, Corley is best remembered for one of the more infamous moments in Jets history. Considering the Jets and their star-crossed history, that’s saying something.

Related: New York Jets Trade Grades After Acquiring 2 Defensive Linemen, Including Harrison Phillips

Malachi Corley cut by Jets, remembered for infamous fumble in rookie season

In Week 9 against the Houston Texans, Corley took a reverse and sped down the far sideline for an apparent 19-yard touchdown run. However, eager to celebrate his first NFL touchdown, Corley dropped the football before crossing the goal line. As he celebrated, the ball rolled untouched out of the end zone. Video replay confirmed his mistake. It was ruled a fumble and the Texans took over on a touchback.

MALACHI CORLEY DROPPED IT BEFORE CROSSING THE GOAL LINE



THE GODDAMN JETSpic.twitter.com/GLAtdEdmVX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 1, 2024

Corley got on the field in four more games in 2024. But he was a non-factor. The same held true in OTAs, training camp and the preseason with a new coaching staff this year. Corley was hurt in the spring and faced an uphill battle to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, even despite how thin the Jets are at WR behind Garrett Wilson.

His release Tuesday was no surprise. Now let’s see if Saleh (an assistant with the San Francisco 49’ers) or Douglas (who works in the front office of the Philadelphia Eagles) convinces his new team to take chance on Corley.