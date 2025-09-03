The New York Jets haven’t reached the playoffs since 2010. Their 14-year drought is longest in the league and, to be frank, rather embarrassing.

But the Jets are hoping to start a turnaround under new coach Aaron Glenn this season. And a big part of their success moving forward hinges on young players breaking out and establishing themselves in the NFL. Those that do can join a solid growing core which features the likes of Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Jamien Sherwood, Will McDonald IV, and Breece Hall.

So, which players are the best bets to make that leap in 2025? Let’s take a look.

Braelon Allen – RB

The Jets are going to run the ball a lot this season. A LOT.

Though Breece Hall is the featured running back, there’ll be plenty of touches for Allen and Isiah Davis, too. And don’t be surprised if there are games when Allen has more carries than the other two backs. The 21-year-old has the potential to be that good. And he’s coming off an outstanding training camp.

Simply begging you to not sleep on Braelon Allen any longer pic.twitter.com/HrW5iDuCGb — Sean Mitchell (@smitchell17) August 10, 2025

At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Allen is a downhill force. As a rookie last season, he almost never was stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage. Allen is so powerful that he bulls forward consistently, even after first contact. And if he gets to the second level, watch out. Allen is a handful for any defender to bring down in the open field.

He rushed for 334 yards on 92 carries in 2024. Expect those numbers to zoom upward. Watch him in the passing game, too. He and new quarterback Justin Fields semed to be in sync this summer. And don’t be surprised if Allen supplants Hall as the featured back next season.

Mason Taylor – TE

What a diving TD catch by rookie TE Mason Taylor 🔥✈#Jets | 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/s6KrVEgOzK — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) July 25, 2025

Mason Taylor has all the makings of being a three-down player at tight end, beginning in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie second-round pick is a solid receiver, who caught 55 passes at LSU a year ago and developed serious chemistry with Fields in training camp. In fact, Taylor might be the second favorite target for the new QB1, behind stud receiver Garrett Wilson. The son of former NFL linebacker Jason Taylor has good hands and speed, and is an excellent athlete at 6-foot-5, 251 pounds.

But wait, there’s more. Taylor showed in camp that he’s a solid run blocker, too. That’s an important skill considering the Jets are a run-first offense. Third-year pro Jeremy Ruckert is listed first on the depth chart at tight end. Don’t let that fool you. Taylor is already the better player. By far. And he’s going to play a ton this season, rewarding Glenn’s faith in him with a solid all-around breakout season as a rookie.

Austin McNamara – P

A good punter can be a real weapon for an NFL team. Not just one who booms punts 50 yards down field. But a punter who has serious hang time and routinely pins opponents inside the 20 yard line is a true difference maker.

https://twitter.com/MattOLearyNY/status/1958543353751978352

The Jets know all about this because they employed one of the best punters in the business the past two seasons. But they moved on from 39-year-old Thomas Morstead, opening the door for Austin McNamara. And the 24-year-old seized his opportunity this summer. He had a consistent camp and excellent preseason, averaging 49.2 yards on 14 punts. Seven of those landed inside the 20. And he had only one touchback.

The former Texas Tech star owns the Big 12 Conference all-time record, with a 45.91 yards per punt career average. We know, he’s got the booming leg. And he appears to have the right make up to thrive in his first season on an active NFL roster.