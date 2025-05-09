NFL analyst: New York Jets still have major roster hole at quarterback despite Justin Fields signing

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have seemingly been searching for a franchise quarterback since the days of Joe Namath. Over the past decade they’ve cycled through the likes of Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers.

After saying goodbye to Rodgers after two forgettable seasons, the Jets brought in Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million contract, with $30 million guaranteed. The former 2021 first-round pick of the Chicago Bears played well with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, leading them to a 4-2 record before Russell Wilson returned.

The Fields contract is essentially a one-year prove-it deal to see if he can help turn the Jets around following a 5-12 season that saw their head coach and general manager get fired. But despite New York’s optimism in Fields, ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz believes the Jets still have a major roster hole at quarterback.

“Just because a team thinks it has filled a hole doesn’t mean it’s filled. There is a possibility that free agent pickup Justin Fields will finally fulfill his NFL potential in his fifth season. But those odds are long,” writes Schatz.

“Fields had his best season in 2024 with a 50.8 QBR, but it came in a six-game sample. And that QBR would have ranked 23rd in the NFL if he had thrown enough passes to qualify. That’s better than what the Jets got from Aaron Rodgers last season, but it still isn’t good, and there is no guarantee Fields can match or improve on it. Tyrod Taylor is a fine backup, but you don’t want him starting an entire season.”

In six starts with the Steelers, Fields threw for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and five scores.

In 44 starts through four seasons, Fields is 14-30, completing 61.1% of his passes, for 7,780 yards, 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, while being sacked 151 times. He’s rushed for 2,509 yards and 19 scores.