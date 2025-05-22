Garrett Wilson opens up about contract talks as he wants to be a ‘Jet for life’

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite never being part of a winning team entering his fourth season with the New York Jets, wide receiver Garrett Wilson wants to be with Gang Green for the foreseeable future.

Wilson has a $16.8 million club option for 2026 which the Jets would surely pick up for one of the best young receivers in the game if they can’t reach a long-term deal this season.

Wilson has been one of the only bright spots for a struggling Jets franchise, catching 279 passes for 3,249 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons. Last year, he set career highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,104) and touchdowns (seven).

Despite the Jets’ 19-32 record during his first three years, Wilson doesn’t want to leave.

“I’m hopeful I’m a Jet for life and that we get this thing rolling, that all of our best days are ahead of us,” Wilson told The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “I’m going to do my part to make sure that it’s undeniable when the time does come and those conversations are had.”

Wilson added that his agent and the Jets have had a “few conversations” about a new long-term contract.

“I want to be a part of something special,” Wilson explained about showing up for voluntary OTAs. “I don’t think a whole bunch of individuals make something special. I wanted to get in and know my teammates, know my coaches, learn the new material they’re putting out and not be the guy that’s behind.”

He continued: “There’s a way you go about business when you love what you do, and stuff like that is not really an option. I get the opportunity to come out here and work, make myself better at the game I love, let’s take advantage of it.”

The Jets underwent wholesale changes this offseason, hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey while ditching quarterback Aaron Rodgers for former first-round pick Justin Fields.

For the Jets to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010, they will need Wilson at his best and will need to keep him around for years to come.