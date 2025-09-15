New York Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 2 loss on Sunday. That gives him seven days, or technically six days of recovery, to heal up in time for the Jets’ Week 3 battle for the upcoming Sunday. It’s not a lot of time, but it’s been done before.

Of course, players who return too quickly from injury are also at a greater risk of making matters worse. Yet, that’s partially why the NFL has specific concussion protocols in place.

Fields is currently going through that protocol, but time is already running out. According to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, if Fields isn’t able to practice by Wednesday or Thursday, it likely means he won’t be starting on Sunday.

“It’s hard for me as a coach once we get to Friday and you haven’t had any reps.” Jets coach Aaron Glenn on Justin Fields

No matter what, Fields will have to clear the league’s concussion protocols before he can return to the practice field. That means 36-year-old Tyrod Taylor is likely in line to make his next start. Taylor completed 7-of-11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 30-10 loss, but he hasn’t started a game since 2023.

While he’s certainly experienced, with 58 starts to his name, the Jets were hoping not to have to break the glass in case of emergency, especially not this early in the season. Yet, after a 1-1 start, the Jets likely don’t care who’s starting at quarterback, as long as he’s capable of leading his team to a win on game day.

